Could Triple H bring back WWE legend after 4 years on the RAW after WrestleMania 40? Looking at potential surprise

The CCO of the WWE, Triple H could surprise fans on the RAW after WrestleMania 40 by bringing back a legend and former tag team champion who is currently a free agent.

Although WrestleMania 40 turned out to be one of the best events in years, the RAW after Mania is always an exciting episode every year. Fans expect a lot of surprises on the Monday Night after the Show of Shows. According to the ongoing rumors, multiple stars are expected to appear on the show including the legend in question, Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy gained prominence during his time in the WWE in the attitude era. He had another run from 2017 to 2020 before signing with AEW. Meanwhile, Matt is reportedly a free agent now as he refused to sign a new deal with Tony Khan's promotion according to the reports.

If the report is to be believed, Triple H could very well call up Matt Hardy to appear on the RAW after WrestleMania 40. It will be Matt's WWE return after nearly four years as well.

Matt Hardy was recently spotted in attendance on WWE RAW

During an episode of WWE RAW recently, Matt Hardy was spotted in attendance interacting with the fans in the sky box. Matt's wife, Reby Hardy shared the unseen footage on her Instagram handle as well.

Matt's appearance on RAW recently could be a hint that he is giving a potential WWE return a thought. Now that he is reportedly a free agent, this could be the best time for him to return.

A final WWE run in the Triple H era?

It can't be denied that Matt Hardy has only a few years left in his career and to finish your career where you started is not a bad idea. While there are no reports regarding when Jeff Hardy's contract with AEW will be up, fans could expect The Hardy Boyz to return to the WWE somewhere down the line.

Moreover, this could be the perfect opportunity to return for Matt Hardy, as this is a new WWE running under Triple H and The Game can give him a respectable last run. It remains to be seen if Matt shows up on RAW this week or afterward.

