Could a WWE Hall of Famer return to confront The Undertaker on RAW XXX tonight?

WWE is celebrating thirty years of its flagship weekly television show, Monday Night RAW. Numerous legends are already slated to make appearances, but some fans are wondering if there could be surprises like WWE Hall of Famer, Sting.

The moment fans saw The Icon make his WWE debut, many instantly began fantasizing about an eventual feud between Sting and The Undertaker. During the legendary Monday Night Wars between WWF and WCW, The Undertaker and Sting were considered by many to be two of the most prominent stars in their respective promotions.

However, The Icon never went toe-to-toe with The Deadman, and in a recent interview with DMagazine, the legend himself stated that he never believed the bout would have happened.

"It was never going to happen. Never," Sting said. (H/T D Magazine)

Sting recently confirmed his plans to retire sometime after his current AEW contract expires in 2023. Despite this, while some fans might still be holding out on seeing The Icon take on The Deadman, this is very unlikely.

Although Sting is still actively competing, The Undertaker has been retired ever since his Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. There has additionally been no mention of Sting's involvement in RAW XXX, meaning that if he does end up making an appearance, it will be a complete surprise.

According to Sting, his retirement during his WWE run was something pushed upon him

Sting's AEW debut was initially met with a ton of anticipation simply because of his presence. But fans were soon shocked to see the legend compete and pull off some impressive in-ring moves.

Despite his current status, Sting was once forced to retire during his WWE tenure. While speaking to DMagazine, The Icon hinted at being pressured into hanging up his boots.

“I just felt like everything was” – he pauses to break into a sharp laugh – “pointing toward, ‘You just need to retire. Just get it over with.’ … I finally relented and said, ‘Alright. Let’s just do it.’” (H/T DMagazine)

Luckily for the 63-year-old, he received a once-in-a-lifetime chance to not only prove that he could still compete but to end his career on his own terms now. While he'll likely not face The Undertaker in a retirement match, his final bout will undoubtedly be a headliner.

