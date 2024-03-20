Could a WWE legend debut on AEW Dynamite and help Adam Copeland (fka Edge)? Possibility explored

Tomorrow, Adam Copeland gets to wrestle in front of his home country as AEW Dynamite will be in Toronto, Canada. But he faces some great odds as he takes on his former best friend. Could a WWE legend lend him some help tomorrow night to even the scales? This would be Beth Phoenix.

The Rated-R Superstar is set to face Christian Cage in singles competition for the TNT Championship in an "I Quit" match. This will be the third time these two face one another for the title. This match will be the main event of tomorrow's episode of Dynamite.

With the addition of Mother Wayne, The Patriarchy still has the strength in numbers heading into the match. With this being no disqualification, they could pull off some schemes to exploit the advantage they have. The arrival of Adam Copeland's wife Beth Phoenix may help him even the field, and she could take care of Mother Wayne.

Beth was ringside for her husband's last WWE match against Sheamus in Toronto. She could be in attendance this time around as well and she could help her husband should The Patriarchy try to overwhelm him with their numbers game.

Adam Copeland says he wasn't sure he could get a chance to return to Toronto after his last WWE match

The last time Adam Copeland competed in Toronto was when he faced Sheamus in what was his final match in WWE. After that match, the entire industry celebrated his career, as no one knew if he was going to return or not.

He ended up not returning to WWE, but instead, he signed with AEW. Tomorrow night, he gets to return to Toronto as he will take on Christian Cage for the TNT Championship.

While on TNS 1050, The Rated-R Superstar talked about having the chance to compete in his hometown, and how he was fortunate to be given a chance to compete against someone he's known for decades at this point in his career.

“Any time I get to come home, right? The last time I performed in Toronto, I didn’t know if I would continue wrestling, I really didn’t. Fast forward six or seven months later, here I am, and it’s kind of my perfect storm. I’m wrestling a guy that I’ve known since the sixth grade. We’re doing it in our hometown. It’s an 'I Quit' match. There are all of these stakes. It’s so much fun. If you had told 12-year-old Adam in Orangeville that one day, 40 years down the road, we’d be stepping into the ring against each other, I’d say you’re nuts, but here we are,” said Adam Copeland. [H/T - Ringside News]

They say the third time's the charm, and tomorrow will be the third time that Adam Copeland will be gunning for the TNT Championship.

