Could WWE pull off a major swerve by having 31-year-old star dethrone Becky Lynch? Exploring the possibility

Becky Lynch finally became a Grand Slam champion in WWE after her NXT Women's Title triumph over Tiffany Stratton on the latest edition of the Tuesday night show. But what if a current AEW star's debut leads to her reign ending prematurely?

The talent in question is Jade Cargill. There has been much speculation about the former TBS Champion's All Elite Wrestling future in recent times, with a WWE move being reported to be a possibility.

While many would expect a rematch between Lynch and Stratton at NXT No Mercy, the creative team could insert a newly-signed Cargill into the mix in the build-up to the event and have her attack The Buff Barbie, sidelining her for some time.

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill could then challenge Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Title on her WWE in-ring debut and ultimately dethrone Big Time Becks, sending shockwaves across the pro wrestling business.

It would immediately establish Cargill as a top star, a final boss-type character for other names like Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, and more, on the Tuesday night show.

Cargill can then have a meaningful run with the gold, possibly mirroring her reign as the TBS Champion on NXT before eventually moving to the main roster sometime next year.

WWE personality says Becky Lynch's title win will help NXT

While speaking on his After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves said that Big Time Becks being part of NXT would bring more attention to the show.

He added that fans could also be "exposed to the rest of the NXT roster" when they tune in to watch Becky Lynch.

"Maybe you only watch Monday Night RAW, but 'Becky Lynch is my favorite. I'm going to watch everything Becky does. Oh, she's going to 'NXT.' I'm going to watch this.' While you're watching, while you're waiting to see 'The Man' do her thing, you are now exposed to the rest of the 'NXT' roster," he said.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be soon how Lynch is booked on NXT and if Jade Cargill does emerge as one of her opponents in the future.

Are you excited about a potential match between Jade Cargill and Lynch in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here