"I'm going to watch this" - 39-year-old WWE star reveals why Becky Lynch's title win will help NXT

A 39-year-old WWE star believes Becky Lynch winning the NXT Women's Championship is a good thing for the developmental brand.

The Man's incredibly long rivalry with Trish Stratus finally came to an end at WWE Payback. Lynch defeated Stratus in a Steel Cage match, and then Zoey Stark left the Hall of Famer behind after the bout as well. After the match, NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton confronted Becky Lynch backstage and it led to a title match last week.

Lynch battled Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship in the main event of last week's show. The 24-year-old superstar gave it everything she had, but it simply was not enough to put Lynch away. Big Time Becks picked up the pinfall victory and captured the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Speaking on his After the Bell podcast, SmackDown commentatory Corey Graves praised Lynch and stated that the veteran as NXT Women's Champion will bring more viewership to the brand moving forward.

"Maybe you only watch Monday Night Raw, but 'Becky Lynch is my favorite. I'm going to watch everything Becky does. Oh, she's going to 'NXT.' I'm going to watch this.' While you're watching, while you're waiting to see 'The Man' do her thing, you are now exposed to the rest of the 'NXT' roster," he said.

Graves added that Lynch being in WWE NXT will give the higher-ups in the company the chance to see what the rest of the roster is capable of while working with her.

"You get to see what the 'NXT' roster is capable of. You also now have a measuring stick. Internally, from a business perspective, the higher-ups, the officials in WWE can look and say, 'All right, we know what Becky can do. This woman won the main event of WrestleMania. How does Tiffany compare? No one expects Tiffany to be on that level yet, but can Tiffany hang? Is Tiffany capable of maybe a bigger opportunity, a bigger spotlight?'" he added. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Rhea Ripley vows to beat Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has vowed to defeat Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley boasted about defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and issued a challenge to Lynch for a match at WWE WrestleMania 40. She noted that defeating The Queen is a big accomplishment, and vowed to do the same to Lynch if the competed at WrestleMania next year.

"I feel like Becky's always gonna be a favorite. But if Becky Lynch wants to step in the ring with Mami at WrestleMania, I mean, I beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. That's a pretty big accomplishment, so I would do the same to Becky." [8:20 – 8:36]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Becky Lynch has accomplished a lot in her career but has never had a reign as NXT Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see which superstar challenges the 36-year-old for the title in the weeks ahead on WWE NXT.

