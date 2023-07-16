Could WWE reform The Hart Dynasty after 13 years if they sign 29-year-old star? Looking at the possibility

WWE could be on the verge of adding a bright, young star to its roster. This could then lead to the re-emergence of a faction that disbanded over a decade ago.

Brian Pillman Jr. is best known to wrestling fans for his time in AEW and for being the son of the late legend Brian Pillman. Since his time in Tony Khan's promotion has ended, this might not be the end of the road for The Loose Cannon's son.

Pillman Jr. was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center, leading many to believe he could be imminently on his way to the wrestling juggernaut. This could be the spark needed to reintroduce The Hart Dynasty, the defunct faction that comprised Natalya, David Hart Smith, and Tyson Kidd.

Pillman Jr.'s father was an associate of the popular Hart Foundation with Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart. Having the second-generation star reform a version of the group would be a clever tie-in that nostalgic fans of yesteryear will undoubtedly enjoy.

The Hart Dynasty broke up in 2010, the following year, David Hart Smith was released from the company, and Tyson Kidd was forced to retire in 2015 due to a neck injury.

Natalya is currently the only active member of the Hart Dynasty in the WWE, and the former Varsity Blonde might need some guidance should he eventually sign with the company. So, pairing him with a well-established veteran like Nattie would serve him in good stead.

Why was Brian Pillman Jr. at the WWE Performance Center?

According to reports, Brian Pillman Jr. was training at the WWE Performance Center amid interest from the Stamford-based promotion. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it looks like a matter of time before he joins the roster.

The former AEW star has yet to explain his visit to the Performance Centre, but one can only assume that the interest goes both ways.

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Brian Pillman Jr. was reportedly training at the WWE Performance Center on Thursday



-WON

While still finding his feet in the mainstream spotlight, Pillman Jr. definitely has a lot of potential and could be a major player in any promotion, given the right story and attention.