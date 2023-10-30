Current AEW champion reveals the biggest regret during WWE appearance 4 years ago

Given how young AEW is as a promotion, it's no surprise that some of its stars had brief runs in WWE before the Tony Khan-led organization started. But what would a current champion tell their younger self who appeared in World Wrestling Entertainment?

Stars like MJF, Ricky Starks, and Daniel Garcia made cameo appearances in WWE before joining All Elite Wrestling. Current TBS Champion Kris Statlander also appeared on the April 9, 2019, edition of SmackDown as Kristen, where she teamed up with Karissa, now known as Elektra Lopez on the NXT brand, to take on The IIconics for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

During her appearance on Ring the Belle, Statlander was asked what she would tell the version of her that appeared in WWE four years ago. The TBS Champion replied:

"I want to tell her to ask why didn't the make-up people give me eyebrows? They just didn't want me to have eyebrows that day. That's what I want to know. I'll tell you this: she was (...) she was ready to go, [but] where are my eyebrows? Why didn't you give me any eyebrows? You tied tassels into my hair, but you didn't give me eyebrows." [14:06 - 14:27]

Would Kris Statlander be the AEW TBS Champion if she was still an 'alien'?

In the same interview with Ring the Belle, Kris Statlander mentioned that some people didn't take her character seriously enough when she portrayed an 'alien' on TV. She added that many fans did not consider her 'championship material.'

Statlander said that she adopted an alien gimmick as it made her feel more comfortable showcasing her true self, as she admitted to being a bit awkward. However, the TBS Champion felt like the gimmick had run its course, and it was time to try something new.

Since dethroning Jade Cargill at the 2023 Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May, Statlander has made 14 successful defenses of the AEW TBS Championship against various opponents. At the time of writing, she is showing no signs of slowing down.

