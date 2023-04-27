Current AEW Champion to surpass Goldberg's undefeated streak? Analyzing wrestling statistics and more following Dynamite

Goldberg's undefeated streak seems unbeatable in wrestling's modern era, but a reigning AEW titleholder has thrown caution to the wind. Jade Cargill has pulverized top stars such as Ruby Soho, Skye Blue, and Athena since winning the vacant TBS Championship in January 2022. Her reign of dominance has been commendable.

On this Wednesday's Dynamite, Cargill handed Taya Valkyrie the first loss of her AEW career. Meanwhile, she notched her undefeated streak to 55 wins. Valkyrie was a heavy favorite to win the title, but Tony Khan's decision not to stage the showdown in her hometown of Canada was a massive hint that he was going all in with Jade's reign.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill's AEW streak has now surpassed two years in length. Will she overtake Goldberg's streak of 156 wins? Since the start of her All Elite career, many fans have drawn parallels with the WWE legend's run, but breaking the streak seems to be a long shot. Cargill will seemingly not be able to achieve the feat.

The Icon defeated each superstar with authority, while Jade has been relegated from a strong competitor to one who plays dirty.

The 30-year-old star stipulated that Taya Valkyrie won't be able to use her Road To Valhalla finisher before the title match tonight. It can be said that the heel is just portraying her persona, but her run with the TBS Title has arguably gone lackluster. Moreover, she isn't a part of any storyline that could maintain the hype for her reign.

Jade Cargill's AEW streak is 1/3rd on her way to clashing with Goldberg's record. If Tony Khan wants to cement herself as the next big thing, she should get into long-term feuds and win them instead of having random match-ups. This will add to the prestige of the TBS Title and make her closer to the 157-win mark.

Jim Cornette believes AEW missed out on a heated Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie feud

Jade Cargill proclaimed that no Canadian superstar was worthy of defeating her for the TBS Championship. This allowed Taya Valkyrie to confront the champ on the March 15 edition of Dynamite.

Yet, instead of booking their match during the first AEW Dynamite show in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Nicole Matthews took Taya's place.

Jim Cornette lashed out at Tony Khan's decision not to allow Valkyrie a glorious moment in front of the Canadian crowd. He believed it would have set up a promising rivalry for the future. His reaction to Taya's recent loss is awaited, though.

"What is the win streak for? What level of star do they have to sign to come in and just beat her? [...] Taya Valkyrie is from Canada and she comes out and she beats her. What would that have harmed, business-wise for AEW or Jade Cargill? Then, she’d be 54-1, and then you would have started a program," said Cornette.

If AEW decides to continue their feud, could the two rivals have a showdown for the TBS Title at Double or Nothing? The grand occasion would potentially mark a fitting end to Cargill's reign or give her the last laugh over Valkyrie.

