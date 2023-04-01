Current AEW star could play a major role in Dominik Mysterio's defeat at WrestleMania 39

With Dominik Mysterio gearing up to face his father at WrestleMania 39, the pro-wrestling community is waiting with bated breath. However, a particular AEW star could potentially lead to Dominik losing against Rey Mysterio.

Dominik certainly has the numbers advantage going into the battle since the rest of Judgment Day has never hesitated in resorting to unfair means and helping their faction win. As such, it would be difficult for Rey Mysterio to pick up a clean victory at the Showcase of Immortals.

However, could an appearance from AEW star Buddy Matthews turn the tables? Buddy was recently spotted with his real-life girlfriend, Rhea Ripley, at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

However, fans believe he didn't look too comfortable since Ripley is currently the on-screen partner of Dominik Mysterio.

This could easily be turned into a storyline if Buddy makes a cameo appearance at WrestleMania 39. WWE has already shown interest in bringing him back after he was released from the promotion in 2021, leading to a brief appearance being quite possible.

Dominik Mysterio had a message for his father ahead of their WrestleMania match.

Despite Rey Mysterio's talent in the squared circle, his son seems quite confident in his ability to score a victory in their match.

During the Hall of Fame ceremony, Dominik walked out of the venue before Rey made his speech. In a backstage reel by WWE, he had a threatening message for the Hall of Famer.

"Mr. Hall of Fame! All I see is a deadbeat dad that I'm gonna beat tomorrow at WrestleMania. See you there, jefe," said Dominik Mysterio.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the Judgment Day member and Rey Mysterio at the upcoming pay-per-view.

