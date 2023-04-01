Dominik Mysterio breaks silence after walking out during Rey Mysterio's WWE Hall of Fame speech

Dominik Mysterio did not take kindly to the love his father, Rey Mysterio, received during his WWE Hall of Fame induction. He, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest left their seats and walked out as the two-time World Heavyweight Champion began his speech.

WWE posted an Instagram reel of The Judgment Day trio after they returned backstage. Priest claimed the Hall of Fame ceremony was a "waste of time," while Dominik had a direct message to his father ahead of their deeply personal match tomorrow on Night One of WrestleMania 39.

Here is what he said:

"Mr. Hall of Fame! All I see is a deadbeat dad that I'm gonna beat tomorrow at WrestleMania. See you there, jefe," said Dominik Mysterio.

You can view the reel HERE or below:

Despite the walkout, Rey Mysterio delivered a fantastic speech as he entered the WWE Hall of Fame. Dom did not completely ruin his dad's night, despite Konnan taking a shot at him during his induction speech. All the action will take place at WrestleMania 39 itself.

What does Rey Mysterio have up his sleeve for his match against Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Rey Mysterio has recently been allied with Santos Escobar, who is supporting the legendary luchador in his feud against his son. This week on SmackDown, before his WWE Hall of Fame induction, Rey essentially re-formed his old WCW stable, the Latino World Order.

He presented Escobar and his existing faction, Legado Del Fantasma, with LWO shirts. Rey Mysterio was a part of the Latino World Order, which was created by Eddie Guerrero in 1998. Fans were quick to show their excitement for this revival 24 years after the faction was disbanded in WCW.

It remains to be seen if Santos Escobar will affect the outcome of Rey's match against Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. However, the latter is expected to win.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will defeat his father at WrestleMania 39? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : Who will win at WrestleMania 39? Dominik Mysterio Rey Mysterio 0 votes