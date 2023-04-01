Create

Wrestling legend takes a savage shot at Dominik Mysterio at the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 01, 2023 09:51 IST
The crowd went wild after the Judgment Day star was mocked
Dominik Mysterio sat alongside Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day at the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony. Wrestling legend Konnan had the honor of inducting the man he helped get started in Mexico - Rey Mysterio. He also took a brutal shot at Dominik.

Konnan introduced WWE Hall of Fame 2023 headliner Rey Mysterio, speaking about the past and the odds he had to overcome. He described Rey Mysterio as a "tough sell" to promoters but credited him for the fact that every wrestling promotion has Lucha Libre in some form.

Everyone hates Dominik Mysterio right now, and Konnan said that if Rey Mysterio could adopt him, he would replace Dominik.

Konnan: "If I could be adopted I'd gladly replace Dominik Mysterio" Ooooof #WWEHOF https://t.co/ml83HhzVEQ

As you know, Dominik Mysterio is all set to face his father on Saturday Night at WrestleMania 39 Night 1. After Konnan made the brutal dig at Dominik, the camera panned to him and Rhea Ripley.

It was clear that they didn't find it funny at all. Molly Holly seemed to enjoy the joke, while Lacey Evans' jaw dropped at the comment.

You can watch the video below:

Uh oh. @DomMysterio35 didn't like that one from @Konnan5150... 😬#WWEHOF https://t.co/vWJVvi1isR

After Rey Mysterio came out, Dominik, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest walked out, with the Lucha legend vowing to take care of business on Saturday.

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Rey Mysterio for his well-deserved and much-awaited induction into the Hall of Fame.

