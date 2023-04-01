Wrestling legend takes a savage shot at Dominik Mysterio at the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony

Dominik Mysterio sat alongside Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day at the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony. Wrestling legend Konnan had the honor of inducting the man he helped get started in Mexico - Rey Mysterio. He also took a brutal shot at Dominik.

Konnan introduced WWE Hall of Fame 2023 headliner Rey Mysterio, speaking about the past and the odds he had to overcome. He described Rey Mysterio as a "tough sell" to promoters but credited him for the fact that every wrestling promotion has Lucha Libre in some form.

Everyone hates Dominik Mysterio right now, and Konnan said that if Rey Mysterio could adopt him, he would replace Dominik.

As you know, Dominik Mysterio is all set to face his father on Saturday Night at WrestleMania 39 Night 1. After Konnan made the brutal dig at Dominik, the camera panned to him and Rhea Ripley.

It was clear that they didn't find it funny at all. Molly Holly seemed to enjoy the joke, while Lacey Evans' jaw dropped at the comment.

You can watch the video below:

After Rey Mysterio came out, Dominik, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest walked out, with the Lucha legend vowing to take care of business on Saturday.

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Rey Mysterio for his well-deserved and much-awaited induction into the Hall of Fame.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes