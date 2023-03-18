Current hottest free agent should confront Roman Reigns if he retains his titles at WrestleMania 39

If Roman Reigns is able to thwart Cody Rhodes' assault at WrestleMania 39, he will need another big storyline. A particular free agent could well be a worthy contender for him, should he join WWE in the coming weeks.

The star in question, Jay White, is considered one of the hottest unsigned wrestlers right now. After spending several years on the Japanese scene and making a name for himself, the Switchblade left NJPW last month after being bested in a 'loser leaves Japan' match against Eddie Kingston.

Since his departure, fans have speculated about the possibility of him appearing in WWE. WrestleMania 39 would certainly be a great place to showcase his debut. The Switchblade would also bring his fanbase to the Stamford-based promotion, who would be excited to see him go up against the biggest star in the active scene.

It is still unclear if Jay White will join Roman Reigns' stomping ground or MJF's arena

While the former Bullet Club leader has been a free agent for a good few weeks, there is no confirmed news about his future intentions.

In a recent report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the veteran stated that Jay White was in talks with both WWE and AEW at the moment, but his final decision is still uncertain.

"Regarding Jay White, we are told that White has been talking to WWE but has not signed. He is also talking to AEW. From someone familiar with the situation they described it as 50/50 which side he would go with," Dave Meltzer wrote. [H/T : WrestleTalk.com]

With his future still a mystery, it remains to be seen if Jay White will ever come to Triple-H's roster to face off against Roman Reigns.

