Current US Champion amazed by Triple H's decision to permit WWE RAW Superstar's participation at upcoming wrestling event 

It was a huge shock to wrestling fans worldwide when it was announced that Triple H had allowed WWE Superstar Karl Anderson to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay has weighed in on what he thinks of the situation.

The Englishman will play a massive role in the upcoming event as he will defend his crown against former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. It will be Ospreay's seventh consecutive appearance at the high-profile show. His bouts against Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, and Hiromu Takahashi are some of the best matches in the event's history.

Despite being brought back to WWE by Triple H, Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be Karl Anderson's 9th appearance at the marquee event. However, during an interview with Fightful, Will Ospreay stated that he was shocked to hear that Anderson would appear at the show.

"I’m shocked at it, but in the same sense, now that Triple H is running the ship, it’s got to be said, I think Triple H is a G. I think he’s such a gangster. I’ve always liked him. He’s a cool dude. He clearly watches what goes on outside of his bubble, which is amazing, the fact that he’s allowed Karl to have this dual deal is cool." (H/T Fightful)

Anderson is being allowed to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship despite being signed to a WWE contract. Meanwhile, Will Ospreay commented on the opportunities this sort of agreement opens up in the future.

"It does make me wonder what doors could be open. I always want to know who is the best out of their crop. I always like testing myself and it would be very interesting if there was a way of making that door open. You never know." (H/T Fightful)

Triple H recently allowed another WWE Superstar to work a major event in Japan

Karl Anderson's agreement to work for both WWE and NJPW was certainly interesting, as he is the current NEVER Openweight Champion. However, another agreement was made for SmackDown star Shinsuke Nakamura which caught everyone by surprise.

Triple H allowed Shinsuke Nakamura to appear at Pro Wrestling NOAH's first event of 2023 to take on The Great Muta.

The match was part of Muta's retirement run as he began to draw a curtain on his legendary career that has spanned nearly 40 years. Nakamura ended up picking up the victory after an explosive match, marking the first time in Nakamura's career that he's been able to defeat the Japanese legend.

The Great Muta will also be in action at Wrestle Kingdom 17, but this time under his real name Keiji Muto. He will team up with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino to take on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI in his final match for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

