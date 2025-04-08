Currently inactive AEW roster member to be the one to dethrone Jon Moxley? Analyzing the possibility 

Jon Moxley's reign as AEW World Champion is clearly set to continue, as he walked out of Dynasty 2025 with the belt still in his possession. Fans have since expressed their disappointment with the outcome, as many had expected and hoped that Swerve Strickland would recapture the title from Moxley.

Ad

However, this opens up the possibility that the Tony Khan-led company is opting to stick to a potentially long-term storyline, which could culminate in a currently absent All Elite star dethroning The One True King - the star being none other than Darby Allin.

Darby and Moxley have been tied together since the very beginning of the ongoing Death Riders saga. The Purveyor of Violence defeated Allin and took away his shot at Bryan Danielson's AEW World Title after having turned against and attacked his former BCC teammate at All Out 2024. The face-painted star attempted to save The American Dragon from being brutalized by The Death Riders after Moxley dethroned him at WrestleDream 2024, but unfortunately could not succeed due to the heel faction outnumbering him.

Ad

Trending

Darby has been waging war against AEW's self-proclaimed One True King and his soldiers ever since. He drove a car into the faction's pickup truck at Full Gear 2024 and targeted its members heading into and during last year's Continental Classic tournament, eventually costing Claudio Castagnoli a crucial win against Komander in the C2 by directing the luchador to use some brass knuckles stashed in his jacket.

Allin's interference led The Death Riders to brutalize him on Rampage: New Year's Smash 2024, destroying his neck and kicking him down a flight of stairs in the arena. It was reported afterward that the former TNT Champion would take time off to train for his Mt. Everest expedition later this year. Recently, it was claimed that Allin could begin the ambitious climb on April 15, and given that the feat generally takes approximately six to eight weeks to accomplish, the star may not return to AEW television until June.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While this suggests that Allin could miss out on the promotion's upcoming pay-per-view Double or Nothing, he might be back in time for the major stadium show All In: Texas, scheduled for July 12. Given that All Elite Wrestling is continuing Jon Moxley's World Title reign, which Swerve Strickland failed to end at Dynasty, it is possible that the company intends to go with its speculated long-term plan of having Darby Allin unseat Moxley for his belt.

Ad

An AEW legend thinks Darby Allin could become World Champion at All In 2025

Last year, during a press event to announce that tickets for All In: Texas were going on sale for the general public, Sting appeared alongside Darby Allin and predicted that Allin would become World Champion in 2025. The Icon even speculated that his final tag partner could potentially win the title at the upcoming PPV at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Ad

"You [Darby Allin], I’ve always known from day one, you are World Championship caliber," said The Icon. "Sometime in 2025, I am predicting this is the future AEW World Champion right here. Who knows? Maybe you’ll be World Champion at Globe Life [Field], 2025, at All In."

Allin and Sting retained the World Tag Team Championship in the latter's final pro wrestling match against The Young Bucks at Revolution 2024. The AEW EVPs, incidentally, returned to cost Swerve Strickland his World Title match against Jon Moxley at Dynasty 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More