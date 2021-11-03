5 AEW dream opponents for Danhausen 

Is AEW about to become "very nice, very evil" in the near future?

This could certainly happen if the wrestler known as Danhausen signs with All Elite Wrestling.

The popular professional wrestler is set to become a free agent in the near future. And certainly has a plethora of promotions interested in signing the pro wrestling super villain to an exclusive contract.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Danhausen is heading to the doctor to find out if surgery will be needed. Send all of your good luck to Danhausen and Danhausen alone or be cursed. Danhausen is heading to the doctor to find out if surgery will be needed. Send all of your good luck to Danhausen and Danhausen alone or be cursed. https://t.co/yQYvcwxOcs

Danhausen is one of the most unique characters in the world of sports entertainment. A comedic caricature of Super Villain, Danhausen has seen his work recognized by late night talk-show legend Conan O'Brien and WWE icon The Rock.

He's also developed a cult following through his YouTube channel and social media accounts, which have thousands of followers. If Danhausen does indeed join AEW, there would be plenty of opponents to square off against inside of an All Elite Wrestling ring.

Let's take a closer look at five AEW dream opponents for Danhausen.

#5 Current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is on top of the world right now in All Elite Wrestling.

The Cleaner is closing in on one full year as the AEW World Champion after defeating Jon Moxley for the title at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite in December 2020.

Since then, Omega has defeated the likes of Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy, PAC and Rey Fenix to successfully retain his championship.

Some AEW fans might think Danhausen is too much of a comedic character to be taken seriously as a credible threat to Omega's AEW World Championship.

However, it's been proven with the likes of Orange Cassidy that comedic characters in AEW can become serious when the time is right and the stakes are high.

Who's to say that Danhausen wouldn't provide a unique foil to The Cleaner, who can often be very comedic during his matches and promos?

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman