AEW Rampage - Best and Worst - Former WWE Superstar wins first match, top star's hair shaved off in the main event

This week's AEW Rampage turned out to be a complete package as it featured three must-see matches and a few vignettes hinting at future storylines.

The company even announced all participants except The Joker, who will be competing in a ladder match next week, to determine the No.1 contender for Kenny Omega's world title. We will see what All Elite Wrestling has in store for fans moving forward.

But for now, let's get down to the positives and negatives of the show. If you disagree with any of the following points mentioned below, pen down your thoughts in the comments section.

#3 Best: Bryan Danielson finally getting his first win in AEW

Bryan Danielson defeating Nick Jackson to pick up his first win in AEW was arguably the highlight of this week's Rampage. The American Dragons' debut match against Kenny Omega left a sour taste in fans' mouths as it ended in a time-limit draw.

Now speaking of the match between Danielson and Jackson, it exceeded everybody's expectations as both men laid their entire arsenal in the ring. The former has always had the tendency to bring the best out of his opponents, and he again proved tonight. Nick Jackson showed incredible durability in the ring, which is why his match lasted more than 15 minutes.

Danielson locked Jackson in a Cattle Mutilation submission maneuver to pick up the victory. In the aftermath, fans saw a mini-brawl featuring The Elite against Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express.

The tussle ended with Danielson and Jungle Boy executing their respective submissions over Kenny Omega and Adam Cole. The entire playout was perfect for building hype ahead of their eight-man tag team match next week.

#2 Worst: An underwhelming and predictable main event

The main event of this week's Rampage was certainly not up to the mark. Orange Cassidy and Jack Evans fought against each other in a hair vs. hair match. Despite the intriguing stipulation, the entire bout was weak and unworthy of closing out the show.

When Mark Henry conducted a split-screen interview between Cassidy and Jack Evans, the former didn't even know he was competing in a hair vs. hair match. Even though The Freshly Squeezed depicts a funny and calm gimmick, he seemed like a fool ahead of his bout.

Had AEW put Matt Hardy instead of Evans, the contest could have become a thriller. Nonetheless, he got his hair shaved off after losing the match, which may have been fun to watch for the audience.

#1 Best/Worst: Jade Cargill emerging victorious in a three-way match

After weeks of massive animosity, Nyla Rose, Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa battled it out in a three-way match tonight. It was an action-packed contest as every woman made the best use of the triple-threat rules. From table spots to the use of trash cans, the entire bout was barbaric at its peak.

In the end, Cargill hit Rosa with several steel chair shots, thus making her opponent a lifeless body to pick up the win. She remains undefeated after tonight, but was this victory necessary?

Given that Rosa is standing at No. 2 in the women's ranking, the company could have booked the Mexican star to win the match, thus positioning him as the next contender to face Dr. Britt Baker. Even Nyla Rosa could have taken the pin in this encounter. Nevertheless, Tony Khan's promotion must have some other plans in mind moving forward.

