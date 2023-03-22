Darby Allin's jibe at disgruntled AEW stars could force 3-time WWE United States Champion to return

AEW star Darby Allin recently delivered a heated promo where he took a shot at numerous stars on the roster. Many have lumped Miro with these stars and the promo could be an excellent opening to bring The Redeemer back into the fold.

Allin notably called out the AEW roster who spent their time complaining on Twitter instead of taking their frustrations out in the ring. Notably, Miro has voiced his displeasure with his booking in the promotion, and since Darby and The Redeemer have a history, this could be an opportune moment to bring in the former US Champion.

Reports have alleged that Miro is healthy and able to compete but that All Elite Wrestling's Creative has failed to offer him a storyline for him to return to. Darby and Miro are a traditional "David and Goliath" pairing, and their original feud elevated both of them at the time.

Daniel @DannyDiaz60



Dynamite's PEAK in Total Viewers, 18-49 & 35-49. Grew viewers +112K (+59K 18-49)



Darby is the biggest "homegrown" STAR made in Miro vs Darby Allin 969,000 viewers & 448,000 in 18-49 #AEW Dynamite's PEAK in Total Viewers, 18-49 & 35-49. Grew viewers +112K (+59K 18-49)Darby is the biggest "homegrown" STAR made in #AEW & consistently the biggest draw for AEW in the main event spot defending the TNT title Miro vs Darby Allin 969,000 viewers & 448,000 in 18-49#AEWDynamite's PEAK in Total Viewers, 18-49 & 35-49. Grew viewers +112K (+59K 18-49) Darby is the biggest "homegrown" STAR made in #AEW & consistently the biggest draw for AEW in the main event spot defending the TNT title https://t.co/prBNBXV08T

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, former WWE star EC3 recalled how Tony Khan once claimed he'd make Miro into a top star and criticized him for seemingly not fulfilling his promise.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

According to reports, Miro hasn't returned to AEW yet because he's outside of the United States

Miro's absence from the promotion has been a highly talked-about subject amongst fans in online circles, especially after his TNT Championship run. Despite this, the star has still not returned to AEW:

EliteRockers© @EliteClubSOB The last time Miro wrestled on AEW Dynamite was almost 10 months ago. The last time Miro wrestled on AEW Dynamite was almost 10 months ago. https://t.co/TDWLD4lygV

According to Fightful Select, the primary reason why The Redeemer hasn't made his anticipated return to the promotion is that he's returned to Bulgaria. Additionally, his wife CJ Perry is also by his side and he's been in the country for over a month now.

Miro is still contracted to All Elite Wrestling, however, so this is not an indication that he's parted ways with the promotion. Unfortunately, there have been no signs that he'll be returning soon, leaving open a potential feud with Darby Allin.

Poll : 0 votes