Darby Allin could be squashed for the first time in AEW if 2-time WWE Universal Champion debuts

AEW's underdog Darby Allin has faced many challenges across his run in the promotion, but if the rumors of Goldberg's acquisition pan out, he could be in for one of his biggest challenges.

The WCW legend has some history with Allin's mentor and only friend in All Elite Wrestling, Sting. Due to this, as well as his stature, Goldberg could attack the former TNT Champion and completely destroy him as a means to send a message to The Icon.

Despite many challenges, Darby Allin has overcome every obstacle that's stepped before him so far. But even the likes of Brian Cage have nothing on the sheer brutality of Goldberg, who could ultimately wipe the floor with The Daredevil and be the first one to "squash" him.

Signor Sinatra @KhandakarSaad Hear me out: Goldberg vs Darby Allin with Sting ringside. Hear me out: Goldberg vs Darby Allin with Sting ringside. https://t.co/3y2pSX5tnY

Goldberg's potential AEW debut has been a hot topic in the pro wrestling industry for weeks. Jim Cornette recently touched on the speculation and proposed that the upcoming All-In pay-per-view would be a good venue for the legend to retire.

Tony Khan recently addressed having Goldberg in AEW and promised fans would never see him in ROH

Khan's decisions with Ring of Honor have been harshly criticized by fans online, and the idea that he'd somehow capture a name as big as Goldberg has some of them worried that he'd make booking mistakes with the legend.

During the ROH Supercard of Honor Post Show Media Scrum, Tony Khan addressed concerns that he'd move the legend over to his second promotion.

"Goldberg in Ring of Honor is never going to happen. However, I do think that [Goldberg acquisition] would be interesting for AEW," said Khan. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

WWE @WWE The engines were revvin’ for this @Goldberg Jackhammer 23 years ago today at WCW Road Wild! The engines were revvin’ for this @Goldberg Jackhammer 23 years ago today at WCW Road Wild! https://t.co/cyilo6QlmP

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Universal Champion will end up in All Elite Wrestling, but due to his age, if that does end up being the case, he'll likely retire in the promotion.

