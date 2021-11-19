What is the date for Chris Jericho's cruise event in 2022?

AEW Star Chris Jericho is part of a successful business venture. The former WWE Superstar hosts Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager on his cruise ship, Norwegian Pearl.

After three events, Jericho is set to organize the 2022 Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Four Leaf Clover. Let's look at the date for Jericho's 2022 cruise event!

Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Four Leaf Clover will start from March 14th, 2022, and will end on March 18th, 2022. Jericho confirmed the dates via a tweet and revealed the list of stars and events.

The event will feature Mick Foley, Mark Henry, and Micky James. Fans will get to watch AEW matches. Jericho will be hosting his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, and his band Fozzy will be leading the musical department.

Chris Jericho reveals how Tony Khan wanted to sign Miro and Lio Rush

Chris Jericho recently revealed that Tony Khan wanted to sign Miro and Lio Rush after both were released by WWE. Jericho said that Tony named Miro and Rush right off the bat:

"I remember I asked Tony Khan when that (releases) happened, and I asked, "If there's anybody down there that you're interested in?" He said Miro, and he specifically mentioned your name (Lio Rush) as well right of the bat."

Chris Jericho is having a great time in AEW. He won his most recent match at Full Gear. Jericho, along with The Inner Circle, locked horns with Dan Lambert's American Top Team. The match told a great story of the rivalry between these two groups. In the end, it was Jericho who scored the pin for the victory.

