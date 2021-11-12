Chris Jericho on which released WWE stars Tony Khan wanted to sign after April 2020 budget cuts

Chris Jericho recently spoke about Tony Khan's reaction to the mass releases WWE had made in April 2020, just after the Covid-19 pandemic had set in.

Since the last year and a half, WWE has shown the door to many talented performers, citing "budget cuts." Many of the released stars like Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, Miro, Tay Conti, and more caught the attention of Tony Khan, resulting in them moving to AEW.

One such released talent was Lio Rush. The Man of the Hour recently sat down to chat with fellow AEW star Chris Jericho on the latter's podcast Talk is Jericho.

During the discussion, the former AEW Champion recalled speaking to Tony Khan after WWE's first round of releases in April 2020. He remembered the AEW President being quick to name Miro and Lio Rush as someone he wanted to see in AEW.

"I remember I asked Tony Khan when that(releases) happened, and I asked, "If there's anybody down there that you're interested in?" He said Miro, and he specifically mentioned your name as well right of the bat," said Chris Jericho.

Lio Rush debuted at AEW Double or Nothing in May this year. On September 29th, Rush officially signed a contract and has since become a regular on the company's weekly programming.

Tony Khan is interested in a few of recent WWE releases

On November 4th, WWE once again released a set of 18 talented performers, including some shocking names like Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Nia Jax, and more.

Murmurs of them possibly signing with AEW began doing rounds. Tony Khan, too, spoke up about the releases, saying that he's interested in a few stars that were let go by WWE.

"They keep doing these mass layoffs and each time, I find a few people and the company gets a little stronger. I do see a few in this wave. I don't want to say who or when I would be interested in them, but there are a few interesting people they let go and same goes with the last wave and the wave before that," Khan continued.

Though the AEW President refused to give out any names, it seems fans could see a few more heavyweight names heading to the company in the coming months.

