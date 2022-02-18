AEW star Dax Harwood blasts Twitter troll for their comments

Dax Harwood has long since claimed to be one of the greatest wrestlers today. Alongside Cash Wheeler, the duo even has "Living Legends" embroidered onto their entrance gear.

Harwood recently took to Twitter to criticize AEW's ranking system. He noted how "The greatest tag team of a generation" was barely in the top 5.

In response, a fan on Twitter proclaimed that whoever was telling FTR they were the greatest had to stop. This prompted a quick response from the former AEW Tag Team Champion.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR ❌-🅿️osin @_Hellmouth_ @DaxFTR Whoever is tellling these guys they are the best tag team needs to stop that shit right now. @DaxFTR Whoever is tellling these guys they are the best tag team needs to stop that shit right now. Ok. I’ll tell Bret Hart, Steve Austin, Edge, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Ric Flair, Ricky Morton, Robert Gibson, Dennis Condrey, Jim Cornette, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Bobby Eaton (RIP), Christian, etc., they’re all wrong. X Posin is right. twitter.com/_hellmouth_/st… Ok. I’ll tell Bret Hart, Steve Austin, Edge, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Ric Flair, Ricky Morton, Robert Gibson, Dennis Condrey, Jim Cornette, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Bobby Eaton (RIP), Christian, etc., they’re all wrong. X Posin is right. twitter.com/_hellmouth_/st…

Dax Harwood has claimed to have received praise from several legends in professional wrestling today. A claim that's strengthened by their accolades and the fact that WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard manages the team.

While fans may differ in their opinions, the long list of names Harwood dropped could possibly be true. The amount of backlash the star would have for listing all those famous names would be massive.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently received praise from 2x WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

During the most recent episode of Ric Flair Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED, the 16 time World Champion praised the in-ring work of FTR.

"So I’m watching the show and I thought the kids from Charlotte, FTR. They gave those guys a hell of a match. That didn’t mean that Punk and Jon – very much Jon especially – can’t work a great match. I said they gave them a great match, they made them look great. That’s what you do. When you’re great at what you do, you make other people look better." - Ric Flair said. (11:33)

Dax Harwood also claimed that he received a text from Bret Hart just after their match against Punk and Moxley. The star clearly has ties to many legends, and FTR pays homage to the bygone years every time they step in the ring.

