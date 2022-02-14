Top AEW star claims he received a text from Bret Hart after his match on Dynamite last week

AEW Dynamite was very well received by fans last week. The show included two major debuts, but fans were treated to some great matches. One of these matches was the tag team match between FTR and CM Punk and Jon Moxley.

The AAA Tag Team Champions lost to Moxley and Punk but still managed to push their opponents to their limits. Dax Harwood took to Twitter to claim that Bret Hart sent him a text sometime after last week's match. He quoted The Hall of Famer calling FTR "the best team in the world."

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Bret Hart text me and told me how much he enjoyed our match. Said we’re by far the best team in the world. Said we should’ve won, tho. We’ll get ‘em next time, Bret… Bret Hart text me and told me how much he enjoyed our match. Said we’re by far the best team in the world. Said we should’ve won, tho. We’ll get ‘em next time, Bret…

While it's unclear whether or not Harwood is poking fun with his Tweet, it wouldn't be surprising that he'd be in contact with Hart. The star is currently managed by another WWE Hall of Famer, Tully Blancard.

Dax Harwood has been known to take jabs and poke fun on Twitter, so the Tweet might be a joke instead. However, Hart has made appearances for Tony Khan's promotion in the past, and FTR is a team that advocates for wrestling legends.

Dax Harwood recently shared some throwback matches from FTR's careers before AEW

Harwood also took the time last week to reflect at his career alongside Cash Wheeler. The two performed as The Revival before being signed as FTR with AEW. Harwood drew some comparisons to their match on Dynamite and facing Roman Reigns in WWE.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Big Rig the biggest stars.

Shatter Machine the biggest stars.



We ain’t here just to be here. We’re here to write our legacy.



Legit Living Legends. Big Rig the biggest stars. Shatter Machine the biggest stars. We ain’t here just to be here. We’re here to write our legacy. Legit Living Legends. https://t.co/ktccgmqvvc

Harwood also shared a throwback of The Revival versus Chad Gable and Robert Roode. Gable and Roode were the Raw Tag Team Champions at the time, and the match is clearly special to the North Carolinian wrestler.

FTR also plans to become the first two-time AEW Tag Team Champions. The throwbacks and conversation with legends like Bret Hart could be Dax's way of preparing himself. Fans will have to stay tuned to see where FTR end up in the promotion.

