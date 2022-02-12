AEW star Dax Harwood shares throwback match against former RAW Tag Team Champions

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler call themselves the best tag team in professional wrestling. Harwood even boldly claimed that they are "the greatest tag team of this generation" after defeating The Rock 'n Roll Express.

FTR have achieved a lot in recent years, most notably in AEW, but the duo wrestled some all-time classics as the Revival in WWE as well. Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to remind fans of the championship match The Revival had against Robert Roode and Chad Gable back in 2019.

Roode and Gable were the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions at the time. Today both men still wrestle in WWE, but with different partners. While Roode has been doing less and less, Gable is one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions again alongside Otis.

While FTR are wrestling a similar style to their WWE days, the duo are seemingly more impactful in AEW than they were as the Revival. As the Pinnacle's resident tag experts, they're the only wrestlers who actively seek to fight stars like CM Punk.

Hopefully FTR fans will get to see the duo become the first-ever two-time AEW Tag Team Champions this year.

Dax Harwood cryptically alluded to planning something big

Dax Harwood has been quite active on Twitter in recent months. The star has used the app to both mock opponents and tease fans, as he did in the above Tweet.

While Harwood has provided no elaboration or follow-up on this Tweet, the team could be preparing for an AEW Tag Team Championship run. So far no other tag team has held the belts on two separate occasions. FTR would have to deal with the likes of the Young Bucks if they intended to take on the division again.

Also Read Article Continues below

FTR have long since stated their intentions of once again going after the Tag Team Championships. The duo could easily recapture the titles, but are currently the AAA Champions and will likely have to see to their current belts before taking on additional duties.

Edited by Jacob Terrell