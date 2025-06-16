Death Riders to get a new leader after Jon Moxley loses at All In 2025 in a huge twist? Looking at the chances

After a historic run with the AEW World Championship, there is a chance that Jon Moxley gets dethroned at All In next month. Should this take place, could the Death Riders make a major change and have someone else step up to be their new leader?
The group has not had the best success of late, seeing as they dropped the World Trios Titles two months ago. The only thing they've been holding onto is Mox's AEW World Championship, but this is also in jeopardy. At All In: Texas, 'Hangman' Adam Page has a big chance of dethroning the champion, especially since he may even the odds by having major stars in the locker room by his side.
Should Jon Moxley finally lose, his factionmates could ditch him the same way they did to Bryan Danielson. This would be a full-circle moment, as Mox would receive the same treatment from his group. Gabe Kidd could emerge as his replacement, and someone who would steer the ship back on its proper course.
Kidd is one of the younger talents in the business, and is someone who has proven himself already in many aspects. Seeing as he shares similar ideals as the group, this won't be a huge adjustment. His connections to Bullet Club War Dogs may even prove to be useful, as he could help merge or help them ally with the Death Riders. This could help him have an advantage in two promotions down the line.
R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE
Gabe Kidd addressed why he's with Jon Moxley
The only thing that has been confirmed regarding this partnership is that there is mutual respect and understanding between the two.
During a recent NJPW conference, Gabe Kidd was asked about him partnering up with the Death Riders. He continued to be cryptic in his response, and told them that the answers would come in time, but he planned on explaining to everyone what was going through his mind.
"See, this is the thing, everyone wants answers, 'Why did you team up with the Bucks, why did you team up with Jon Moxley?' Everyone wants to know right now. You'll know, you'll know exactly why, tune into the press conference, I'll tell you exactly why I do what I do. Everyone wants to understand my mind. Understand how I'm thinking. You can't understand how I'm thinking, I am a mad man, you know. I'm very mad, but I'll do my best to convey to you and understand why I'm with Mox." [6:54 - 7:34]
In another interview, he mentioned how he got along with Jon Moxley because they were like-minded, and this seems like the probable explanation. It remains to be seen if he has any ulterior motives or if he gets anything else from this alliance.