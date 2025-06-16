Death Riders to get a new leader after Jon Moxley loses at All In 2025 in a huge twist? Looking at the chances

After a historic run with the AEW World Championship, there is a chance that Jon Moxley gets dethroned at All In next month. Should this take place, could the Death Riders make a major change and have someone else step up to be their new leader?

The group has not had the best success of late, seeing as they dropped the World Trios Titles two months ago. The only thing they've been holding onto is Mox's AEW World Championship, but this is also in jeopardy. At All In: Texas, 'Hangman' Adam Page has a big chance of dethroning the champion, especially since he may even the odds by having major stars in the locker room by his side.

Trending

Should Jon Moxley finally lose, his factionmates could ditch him the same way they did to Bryan Danielson. This would be a full-circle moment, as Mox would receive the same treatment from his group. Gabe Kidd could emerge as his replacement, and someone who would steer the ship back on its proper course.

Kidd is one of the younger talents in the business, and is someone who has proven himself already in many aspects. Seeing as he shares similar ideals as the group, this won't be a huge adjustment. His connections to Bullet Club War Dogs may even prove to be useful, as he could help merge or help them ally with the Death Riders. This could help him have an advantage in two promotions down the line.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Gabe Kidd addressed why he's with Jon Moxley

The only thing that has been confirmed regarding this partnership is that there is mutual respect and understanding between the two.

During a recent NJPW conference, Gabe Kidd was asked about him partnering up with the Death Riders. He continued to be cryptic in his response, and told them that the answers would come in time, but he planned on explaining to everyone what was going through his mind.

"See, this is the thing, everyone wants answers, 'Why did you team up with the Bucks, why did you team up with Jon Moxley?' Everyone wants to know right now. You'll know, you'll know exactly why, tune into the press conference, I'll tell you exactly why I do what I do. Everyone wants to understand my mind. Understand how I'm thinking. You can't understand how I'm thinking, I am a mad man, you know. I'm very mad, but I'll do my best to convey to you and understand why I'm with Mox." [6:54 - 7:34]

In another interview, he mentioned how he got along with Jon Moxley because they were like-minded, and this seems like the probable explanation. It remains to be seen if he has any ulterior motives or if he gets anything else from this alliance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More