Details on 54-year-old WWE legend texting CM Punk and current champion after a "hell of a match"

CM Punk and Samoa Joe went to war with each other on the July 8 edition of AEW Collision, and a WWE legend was so impressed with their match he sent them both a text message afterwards.

Punk and Joe hadn't faced each other one-on-one since 2005, but were just as hungry as ever when they met in the semi-final of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which ended in Punk picking up the win.

Someone else who was in the tournament was WWE legend and current AEW star Dustin Rhodes, who, on the 'Sports Guys Talk Wrestling' podcast, stated that he loved the match so much that he had to tell both participants.

"I mean, I was excited to see CM Punk and Samoa Joe because of their rivalry and CM Punk to actually finally one-up Samoa Joe, which was impressive. It was a hell of a match, I thought. I texted them all and said what an awesome match it was." (H/T Fightful)

The win was the first time Punk had beaten the Samoan Submission Machine one-on-one in his career, with the six previous meetings between the two ending in either a win for Joe or a time-limit draw.

CM Punk will face Ricky Starks in the tournament final

Dustin Rhodes would have only crossed paths with CM Punk if he made it to the final due to being placed on the other side of the tournament bracket, but he was eliminated in the first round by Powerhouse Hobbs.

However, the man who defeated Hobbs in the semi-final will now go on to face Punk this Saturday on AEW Collision in the tournament final. That man is 'Absolute' Ricky Starks.

Starks defeated Juice Robinson in the tournament's first round, who will also be in a high-profile match this Saturday on Collision, as he and Jay White will challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

