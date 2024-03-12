Did CJ Perry (fka Lana) and Miro break up amicably? All we know about their separation so far

CJ Perry fka Lana and Miro have split and have decided to move on in their personal lives. The couple have been together for more than seven years after getting married in 2016, and this news shocked all the fans.

One of the many questions fans have is whether the pair decided to part ways amicably, and the answer to that is yes. That can be made clear from Lana’s comments to TMZ, who first broke the news about the pair’s divorce.

She told TMZ:

"Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many wonderful years together, and have decided to move on as friends, and hopefully onscreen characters somewhere down the road.”

She mentions that they have decided to move on as friends, which is a great amicable thing. She also spoke about being onscreen characters. It will be interesting to see how the story takes shape once they return to AEW television.

Lana reveals why she got suspended from WWE

Lana got engaged to Miro when both were in WWE, which happened when she was involved in a love triangle with Dolph Ziggler.

TMZ broke the news of their engagement, and then images started to spread online about that event, which caused her to get suspended. She revealed that what exactly happened on Talk is Jericho and that she got blamed for it.

"I didn’t even put up a picture, I just sent it to my friends. And then I guess someone leaked it. I never, ever put it up. TMZ got a hold of it. Basically TMZ said we were engaged and so the story got cut and we got blamed for it. Personally, I got blamed. It’s insane," she said.

The former couple were last seen on AEW at the World's End pay-per-view, where she helped Miro defeat Andrade El Idolo.