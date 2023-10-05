Did Edge reference Judgment Day during his AEW Dynamite promo? What you might have missed

In his first AEW Dynamite promo, Edge confronted Christian Cage. During his promo, he made a subtle nod to his experiences with the Judgment Day. Just what exactly did he talk about?

Last year, the Rated-R Superstar founded Judgment Day along with Damian Priest. They then added Rhea Ripley to their ranks. However, things changed on the RAW after Hell in a Cell. Finn Balor was introduced as the latest member, but it was soon revealed that he was there to replace the Hall of Famer, as they attacked him and kicked him out.

Tonight on Dynamite, while talking to Christian Cage, Adam Copeland expressed that, based on experience, he knows how it goes with factions. Once Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne get all the experience and knowledge they need, they can dispose of Cage.

This was possibly a nod to what happened to him and Judgment Day. It was something that may have stuck with him even to this day. Edge claimed that despite this, he believed Christian wouldn't care due to his ego.

How did the reuniting of Edge and Christian go tonight on Dynamite?

To end this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland took to the mic to give his first message upon his arrival. He was excited at the possibilities of being in the promotion and the dream matches he could have. He named six stars as potential opponents, including Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Jay White.

Afterward, he admitted the main reason he was convinced to go to AEW was a reunion with Christian Cage. He then called him out to have a conversation with him. He claimed he did what he did at WrestleDream because Cage and his crew would attack Sting, and he couldn't stand for it.

The Rated-R Superstar revealed that he wanted them to tag along again and wanted Cage to move away from Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. He offered an embrace to cement their partnership. Christian went for a hug before outright rejecting the offer, seemingly now beginning a feud with one another.

On his way out, the TNT Champion brought out Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne to remind Edge who he was messing with.

At this point, it seems as if these two former best friends aren't teaming up anytime soon, and fans may instead be ready to see one of the top heels in the promotion face its newest star.