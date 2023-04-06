Did MJF really get a day named after him? Details on AEW Champion's segment on Dynamite

AEW Dynamite rolled live from MJF's home territory on Long Island, New York. Tonight's episode was special in every aspect for the Plainview native as he celebrated 'MJF Day' in front of a raucous audience. It was a first-of-a-kind event, with Maxwell getting an entry orchestrated by a live band.

Last week, Maxwell Jacob Friedman shared a media release on Twitter which revealed that he would be presented with the key to the city of Oyster Bay. Furthermore, April 3, 2023, was declared as 'Maxwell Jacob Friedman Day' in honor of the champ. The latest AEW Dynamite episode showed a clip of the celebrations from Monday before Max took over.

AEW World Champion MJF did get a day named after him; it wasn't an elaborate work. Joseph Saladino, Supervisor of the Town of Oyster Bay, presented him the key to the city for his regular charity and welfare contributions. He called Friedman the 'Pride of Long Island' before expressing how much the natives loved him in his city.

The actual MJF Day celebration took place on Monday while AEW celebrated it this Wednesday to give the spotlight to its champion. To end the festivities, Friedman declared to the audience that they can overcome each hurdle if they persevere for it, except the world champion because he's "better than you and you know it."

AEW Dynamite: MJF recalled getting emotional after getting the key to the city

MJF's AEW Dynamite segment revealed the extent of his character. Following the celebrations in his honor, he turned his attention to the young 'pillars' of All Elite Wrestling - Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and Jungle Boy. The Salt Of The Earth plays a smug heel character on television, but he is a kind individual in real life.

The Devil usually doesn't break character inside or outside the ring. Whenever he does, the occasion is special. During a Q & A session with Joseph Staszewski of New York Post, the AEW World Champion disclosed his initial reactions to getting the honor from the town of Oyster Bay.

"I almost cried up there. This means everything to me. This place is home and now I have a key to that home. Growing up here wasn’t always easy. Having Attention Deficit Disorder and having a legitimate learning disability in school in a time where people were still adjusting to realizing whether or not that’s real or fake or an excuse."

Friedman is likely going to fight in a Fatal-Four Way Match at AEW Double or Nothing with his opponents being Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin. Time will tell if the world champion decides to raise the stakes.

