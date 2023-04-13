Did popular AEW star reference WWE gimmick on Dynamite? Here's what you might have missed

AEW delivered another explosive episode of Dynamite this week that capped off with a grueling main event showdown between Keith Lee and Chris Jericho. The promotion also gave a sneak peek into the upcoming edition of Rampage, which will see the in-ring return of a popular star.

For those who missed out, there was an AEW Dynamite WWE reference that popped up on the company's latest offering. This week’s edition of the flagship brand had a vignette that featured Shawn Spears. The Chairman talked about his in-ring return before teasing a modified version of his “Perfect 10” gimmick.

Spears previously showed up during the promotion's debut in Toronto in October 2022. The former member of the Pinnacle cut a heartfelt promo after the October 14th episode of Rampage went off the air.

On the latest episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite, the 42-year-old star addressed his return to the squared circle. Spears also talked about his plans to go after the top title as a babyface.

"I’m back. MJF, the man who left the Pinnacle for dead, is your new AEW World Champion,” Spears said. “I wonder what that feels like. Let’s be honest, I have no idea what that feels like. But this Friday night on Rampage, once I get through Jungle Boy, I will be one step closer to running into you, Max. Why? Because I said it before, and I’ll say it again. Every day, in every way, Shawn Spears is a ten.”

Sting drops WWE reference during AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite WWE reference once again came to life during the company’s show this week. It all started when Sting dropped a major Cody Rhodes reference on the show. The Icon had a verbal exchange with MJF during which he asked the champion to stop with his “Cody daycare stuff.”

Max has the odds stacked against him because Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry all want a shot at his title. Speaking of Perry, the pillar will take on Shawn Spears in the latter’s return match on Rampage this Friday.

