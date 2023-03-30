Disco Inferno says it's weird AEW hasn't "fired" 3-time WWE United States Champion yet

Disco Inferno recently questioned AEW's booking of former WWE United States Champion Miro (fka Rusev).

The Redeemer hasn't been used to his potential over the last 12 months despite finding success in the TNT Championship. The Bulgarian star wrestled in only four matches last year, with his outing against The House of Black at All Out pay-per-view being his most recent appearance.

Rumors indicate that he turned down the creative pitch for his return, which would have seen him do a job for Hangman Page in the battle royale.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that the promotion should either fire Miro or put him on TV:

"I don't know (on why Tony Khan hasn't fired Miro). This is weird he's not fired. Either he should be fired, or on TV, if this is the case," Inferno said. (0:35 onwards)

Check out the full clip below:

Konnan on Miro's AEW booking

WCW veteran Konnan also agreed with Disco Inferno and weighed in on Miro's poor handling by AEW.

The Mexican legend asserted that Tony Khan purposely ended Miro's push in fear of the latter possibly jumping ship to WWE:

"I'm wondering though if [...] remember when Miro won the TNT belt and he was really over. Remember? The good promos, the people were really into him and he had that aggressive style. I think he [Tony Khan] might have thought then, 'why am I going to give him to WWE, hot?' If you get him, you'll get him cold. But to me it's like, bro, wouldn't you rather save money," said Konnan.

Miro @ToBeMiro I'm very honored to be a voice actor in a very special @HBOMAX animated short called Yellowbird.



It's a project very near to my heart, available to stream today in the "Only You" collection. I'm very honored to be a voice actor in a very special @HBOMAX animated short called Yellowbird.It's a project very near to my heart, available to stream today in the "Only You" collection. https://t.co/aTgZSSVV80

With AEW Double or Nothing slated to be the company's next big pay-per-view, it would be interesting to see if Mr. Khan brings the former TNT Champion back into the fold.

(If you use quotes from this article, please send an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast)

Poll : Do you want to see Miro return to AEW? Yes No 0 votes