Original plans for Miro's return revealed; refused to do a job for former AEW World Champion - Reports

Former AEW TNT Champion Miro has been away from the limelight for some time now. But details of the creative plans he turned down have reportedly been revealed.

Miro was last seen at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, where he joined forces with Sting and Darby Allin to take on the House of Black. But since then, "The Redeemer" has not been seen on TV.

While he has been busy with non-wrestling related ventures, plus taking the chance to spend some time in his homeland of Bulgaria, many have wondered when "The Redeemer" will return, especially given the fact that he turned down an idea that was pitched to him towards the end of 2022.

But what was that idea? Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that the former TNT Champion could have entered into a feud with Hangman Page, but refused job for the former AEW World Champion.

“Tony Khan had pitched an idea for him in September for Full Gear. One thing he turned down was losing a Battle Royal where he and Adam Page would have been the last two. Khan had said that after the PPV they’d try and get back and obviously his name hasn’t been mentioned since. He has about three years left on his contract.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

The battle royale in question would have been a number one contender's match from the "Grand Slam" edition of Rampage in September 2022, which Hangman won by last eliminating Rush. Page and Rush would go on to have a match at the "3rd Anniversary" edition of Dynamite in October 2022.

Miro has been busy with voice acting during his time away from AEW

Due to the fact that Miro is medically cleared, AEW fans around the world seem to have the notion that Tony Khan is paying the former TNT Champion to sit on the couch and do nothing.

However, that isn't the case as "The Redeemer" has been steadily growing his acting career, with two high-profile roles already announced.

The former TNT Champion spent a portion of 2022 filming a role for the CBS police show East New York, and recently announced that he had landed a voice-over role in an animated short called Yellowbird from the Only You Collection.

