Disturbed fans react as AEW's Kota Ibushi is hospitalized after wrestling an uncomfortable 35-minute match with serious injuries

At The New Year 2024 event held by Pro Wrestling NOAH this week, renowned Japanese wrestler Kota Ibushi alarmed fans by continuing his 35-minute singles match against Naomichi Marufuji despite sustaining major injuries early on.

Ibushi was said to have suffered damage to both ankles during the match, with a dangerous moonsault to the outside of the ring appearing to cause significant harm. Ibushi was reportedly in immense pain following the clash and was transported by ambulance to seek urgent medical attention.

Fans expressed dismay at Ibushi's insistence to see out the lengthy match while injured.

One fan lamented social media:

"Kota Ibushi vs Naomichi Marufuji was hard to watch. So sad. Marufuji tried but the current Ibushi with all his injuries is just not it." (via Drainmaker Twitter).

Another distressed fan reacted:

"After the match, Kota Ibushi just couldn't stand up because he has a broken ankle and is working with it for 35 minutes I can not believe my eyes. A disaster."

While Ibushi was declared the victor, fans agreed this came at too steep a cost for his health and safety. All now hope his injuries do not become career-threatening as a result of this harrowing spectacle.

Here are just some of the reactions:

Kota Ibushi talked about his previous injuries back in December

This latest incident continues a troubling pattern of injuries for the Japanese legend. Last month, Ibushi revealed that he has contemplated retirement after sustaining a severe shoulder injury in 2021.

"My shoulder injury was the biggest thing. I can’t move as much as in the past, as everyone wants me to. I have to use different techniques there," (Ibushi stated to Pro Wrestling NOAH).

He expressed concern that fans may lose interest if he could not perform to the dangerous standard he has set over his career.

"Of course with my career, I can change things by doing different things, but if someone says ‘That’s not what we want to see,’ then that’s the end of me." (via Pro Wrestling NOAH).

Ibushi signed with AEW in November 2022, hoping to revive his career. But after yet another serious in-ring setback, there will be renewed worries over his health and questions if his battered body can handle performing at an elite level much longer.

