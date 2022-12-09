"Does anybody want to wrestle me?" - Chris Jericho discloses nixed plans for 3-time WWE tag team champion to face him on his AEW debut 

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has revealed the long list of former champions he wanted to face during his quest to destroy the legacy of Ring of Honor. One of them being a former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

"The Ocho" defeated Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship at the "Grand Slam" edition of AEW Dynamite in September 2022. He has since gone on to claim the Ring of Honor promotion as the "Ring of Jericho."

His idea was to defeat every former ROH World Champion, plus anyone else who had an affiliation with the company. This has led to Jericho having standout matches on AEW TV with the likes of Bandido, Dalton Castle, and Tomohiro Ishii.

Ahmed 🏴 @Ahmed_cole1

1/2 Chris Jericho vs Tomohiro Ishii - All Elite Wrestling ~ Dynamite Thanksgiving Eve 20221/2 Chris Jericho vs Tomohiro Ishii - All Elite Wrestling ~ Dynamite Thanksgiving Eve 2022⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 https://t.co/660MsB32ju

But who else did "The Ocho" have in mind? Speaking on his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho reeled off a long list of names he wanted to face, which included former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion PCO:

"I wanted to do another match with an outside guy. We had a couple of ideas, one was PCO, once again, but he wasn't available. The other idea we had was Chris Hero, but he wasn't available either, couldn't do the gig. Same thing with Dragon Lee, another idea that Tony had, but he couldn't make it. I was like, 'Does anybody want to wrestle me?'" (H/T Fightful)

Jericho continued by suggesting current AEW stars who have history in Ring of Honor. However, it was Tony Khan who landed on the idea of facing Tomohiro Ishii at the "Thanksgiving Eve" edition of Dynamite.

"We were thinking that maybe we could use Chris Daniels, I suggested Samoa Joe or Jay Lethal, but they're in different programs. Finally, Tony says, "What about Ishii?' 'That is great.'" (H/T Fightful)

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Dynamite results here.

Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship at Final Battle 2022

With six successful defenses of the ROH World Championship under his belt, Chris Jericho will look to walk out of the last Ring of Honor event of the year remaining champion.

On December 10th, Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against the man he took the belt from: Claudio Castagnoli. The former Cesaro has already had one chance to regain his crown, but was unsuccessful in the four-way match that took place at Full Gear 2022.

The match carries an extra stipulation too, with Claudio's spot in the Blackpool Combat Club on the line. The "Swiss Superman" will be forced to join the Jericho Appreciation Society if he is unable to dethrone "The Ocho."

Do you think Chris Jericho will retain his title? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes