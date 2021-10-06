Does Chris Jericho own a cruise ship?

AEW's Chris Jericho is one of the legends of the pro-wrestling industry. He's is also popular for leading an elaborate lifestyle. So, it doesn't come as a surprise to know that Y2J owns a private cruise ship.

Named The Norwegian Pearl, the cruise ship is marketed as a vacation destination for wrestling fans. The former WWE Champion hosted the first cruise, The Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea, back in 2018. The event turned out to be the perfect destination for wrestling fans.

The cruise held four days of pro-wrestling, standup comedy, live podcasts, and musical concerts.

It also serves as a meeting point for fans to have a blast alongside wrestling legends and current stars invited as special guests.

The recently concluded Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager 2020 saw Jericho partnering with AEW. The event was hosted by Jericho and comedian Gabriel Iglesias. The matches held on the cruise ship were aired on the January 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite.

It was a four-day experience, and the fans had the chance to interact with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Booker T, and many more special guests.

Chris Jericho to conduct his 3rd cruise event on October 2021

After hosting two successful events on Norwegian Pearl, Jericho is set to conduct his third event titled Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Triple Whammy.

The event, originally planned for February 2021, got pushed due to the pandemic. As per the latest reports, the AEW star is set to host his third event on October 21st. It will last for four days ending on the 25th of October.

Chris Jericho Cruise @jericho_cruise #chrisjericho The Ship of Jericho is now setting sail October 21 - 25, 2021 from Miami to Grand Bahama Island. Reserve your stateroom by December 31st for a FREE BEVERAGE package! Less than 30 cabins remain, visit chrisjerichocruise.com today! #jerichocruise The Ship of Jericho is now setting sail October 21 - 25, 2021 from Miami to Grand Bahama Island. Reserve your stateroom by December 31st for a FREE BEVERAGE package! Less than 30 cabins remain, visit chrisjerichocruise.com today! #jerichocruise #chrisjericho https://t.co/7CAtH0aaXo

Triple Whammy has advertised some huge names as special guests, including WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and legends such as Ted DiBiase, Bully Ray, and more.

The cruise ship will host wrestling matches for AEW which will be taped and aired as part of a new episode of AEW Dynamite. The music department will be headed by Jericho's Fozzy, and American comedian Brad Williams and others will be hosting comedy sketches for the event.

