Dolph Ziggler could return as a heel if an AEW star comes back to WWE after a 10-year absence

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler recently became a free agent during the 2023 Draft. If a current AEW star returns to the company, Ziggler could make a shocking heel turn.

The AEW star in question is Dolph's real-life brother Ryan Nemeth, who has been with All Elite Wrestling since January 2021. He signed a full-time contract with the promotion after a few years away from the business.

Nemeth impressed in his Dynamite debut against Hangman Page and has since been a mainstay on shows like Dark and Dark: Elevation as "The Hollywood Hunk." He is also a member of The Wingmen stable.

Scott @scott180142 AEW has just announced that Ryan Nemeth, the brother of WWE star Dolph Ziggler, will make his Dynamite debut this Wednesday night against Hangman Page #AEWDynamite AEW has just announced that Ryan Nemeth, the brother of WWE star Dolph Ziggler, will make his Dynamite debut this Wednesday night against Hangman Page #AEWDynamite https://t.co/5ybY3Wmbme

If Ryan was to return to WWE for the first time since his NXT run in 2013, the Nemeth brothers could form an exciting tag team, as both men would be heels for two completely different reasons.

Ryan's "Hollywood Hunk" gimmick is a classic heel character where he thinks he is better than everyone else due to his looks. So when you pair him with a former world champion like his brother, he could become even more insufferable as he would have a partner that is a legitimate threat to people.

As for Dolph Ziggler, the fact that neither RAW nor SmackDown wanted him during the Draft will give him a reason to reunite with his little brother. He could claim that Ryan is the only one who believes in him.

Dolph Ziggler will reunite with Ryan Nemeth during the Double or Nothing 2023 weekend

The Nemeth brothers have been working together outside wrestling for a long time. Ryan and Dolph will be involved in a big event on the same weekend as Double or Nothing 2023.

Dolph Ziggler will appear in Ryan Nemeth's Hunkamania show on May 27, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will be held 24 hours before AEW hosts the fifth annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Max Caster has also confirmed to appear, with many more surprises set for the big show. Ryan produced another "Hunkamania" show with Dolph Ziggler in January 2023, when All Elite Wrestling held their weekly TV shows at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. They also teamed up for another show in March 2023, where Miro and Orange Cassidy were in attendance.

Do you think The Nemeth Brothers will ever unite in the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes