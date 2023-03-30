Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley could ignite a feud with Aalyah if AEW star returns to WWE

With the complex relationship that Dominik Mysterio has with Rhea Ripley, combined with the even more complex connection with his own father, Rey Mysterio, which AEW star should return to WWE to join forces with Dominik's sister Aalyah?

The answer is Buddy Matthews, who is currently one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside Malakai Black and Brody King as part of the House of Black, who has brought out the dark side in the former RAW tag team champion.

Matthews was a part of the personal storyline involving the Mysterio family and Seth Rollins during the COVID-19 pandemic. But this is only part of why he should be the man to team with Aalyah.

The other part of the reason is that Rhea Ripley is Buddy's real-life girlfriend and is one of the few female members of the WWE roster who can genuinely pose a threat to a lot of the men's division.

Matthews and Ripley's real-life relationship would add an extra level of personal animosity to the rivalry, as both of them would be caught in a competitive sibling rivalry where their respective partners would try to prove they love Buddy and Rhea more than they love each other.

The love-square situation would certainly get ugly in a hurry but combined with Buddy's skill in the ring, that could carry Dominik to a good match. He should be the one AEW star that returns to WWE to kickstart this ultra-personal feud.

Buddy Matthews sent a wholesome message to Rhea Ripley after his recent title win

At the recent AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Buddy Matthews picked up his first piece of gold as part of All Elite Wrestling when the House of Black defeated The Elite for the world trios championships.

Many people were happy with the win, with Buddy expressing his love for Rhea Ripley on Instagram for being his "partner in crime."

Rhea also congratulated Buddy after he won the World Championship for Melbourne City Wrestling in February 2023, a title he hadn't held since 2012 when he wrestled under the name Matt Silva.

