Dominik Mysterio vs. Christian Cage – Who's the most hated heel today?

Dominik Mysterio and Christian Cage are two of the most hated heels in wrestling today. Both men have done everything they can to get heat from the fans, and they've been very successful at it.

Both Mysterio and Cage are top heels in their respective promotions. They have embraced their dark sides and become two of the most reviled figures in professional wrestling. However, the former IMPACT World Champion's recent actions have made him the more hated heel of the two in wrestling today. He is clearly willing to do whatever it takes to get heat from the fans, and he is succeeding.

Cage, once beloved by fans, has undergone a startling transformation, aligning himself with Jurassic Express and displaying arrogance and disdain towards the audience. In recent months, he has taken his villainous behavior to new heights by attacking his opponents' fathers.

This has generated significant backlash from wrestling fans, especially when Cage made derogatory remarks about Jungle Boy Jack Perry's father's passing. He recently also targeted Wardlow's father, emphasizing his lack of fame, further fanning the flames of animosity.

Dominik Mysterio, the son of the legendary Rey Mysterio, has taken the wrestling world by storm with his relentless pursuit of dominance. While many expected him to follow in his father's footsteps as a beloved fan favorite, Dominik has chosen a darker path by betraying Rey and aligning himself with The Judgment Day. This villainous transformation has earned him significant animosity from the audience.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager If this isn't the best heel in all of wrestling, at least as of this week, I don't know who is.



Christian Cage managing to cut such a scathing promo and speak over that rowdy Detroit crowd. A real pro.



If this isn't the best heel in all of wrestling, at least as of this week, I don't know who is.Christian Cage managing to cut such a scathing promo and speak over that rowdy Detroit crowd. A real pro.https://t.co/aGF6ZnQCUa

Both Dominik and Cage have embraced their dark sides, earning significant hatred from wrestling fans with their betrayals, villainous behavior, and provocative actions.

Wrestling veteran believes WWE is piping in boos for Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has transformed into one of the most hated heels today. He has been getting nuclear heat from the crowd, which has led some to believe that WWE is piping in the boos to make him a bigger star. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is one of those people.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, Russo said on the podcast that he has never seen a crowd react so negatively to a heel before.

"Oh okay, alright, whatever. Bro, Chris, listen. Am I crazy? They're piping in that Dominik heat, bro," Russo said.

Check out the video below:

It is possible that WWE is helping Dominik Mysterio to get heat, but it is also possible that he is just that good at being a heel. Only time will tell.

Do you think Christian Cage is the best heel in wrestling today? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes