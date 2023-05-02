Veteran in disbelief over Dominik Mysterio's "level of heat" (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has transformed into one of the most hated heels on the main roster, but Vince Russo thinks WWE may be going the extra mile to push him further.

The Judgment Day has proven to be the premier faction on WWE RAW. The four-person group has been dominating their opponents with their heelish tactics.

Dominik Mysterio has benefited from the group the most as he has transformed into one of the greatest on-screen villains. He recently lost his match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39, but that doesn’t seem to have affected his value.

On the latest episode of RAW, Dominik Mysterio cut a promo along with his Judgment Day teammates. While the crowd let the other members speak, they did not let him say much as they continued to chant against him.

The level of heat he received was unreal, and veteran WWE writer Vince Russo believes that it wasn’t all organic. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, Russo said that he believes WWE is piping in the heat to make Dominik look like a bigger star.

"Oh okay, alright, whatever. Bro, Chris, listen. Am I crazy? They're piping in that Dominik heat, bro," Russo said.

He added that he has been in front of many crowds that have seen many big heels. However, he has never witnessed this level of heat before.

"Here is why I think so – I have been in front of many many many crowds in my life when people had tremendous, tremendous, tremendous heat. Bro, you cannot physically keep up that level of heat for so long. I could be wrong, but I do not think it's all 100% authentic heat." [1:10:20 - 1:11:18]

WWE could be doing something extra to ensure that Dominik Mysterio remains a top heel on the brand. He is one of the biggest villains, and it’s great to see the response he has been getting in recent months.

The former WWE writer also believes that one member of Dominik Mysterio’s faction needs a better look

The Judgment Day is currently very over with WWE fans. Rhea Ripley is the SmackDown Women’s Champion, while Dominik Mysterio is one of the best heels in the company.

However, Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been overshadowed by their storylines and bookings in recent weeks. Vince Russo thinks that Priest is a big star, but Finn Balor needs to work on his attire to look more prominent.

"With that being said, who is dressing Finn Balor? Like, what is he wearing, bro? You got Damian Priest, bro, that jacket Priest is wearing, bro, that's anywhere from 500 to a 1000 bucks, no doubt about it. Then you got Finn Balor just came from the gym," Vince said.

The creative team could look into that department to ensure that The Prince is on a par with the rest of the faction. He is a former Universal Champion who can lead The Judgment Day to the top of the card.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio is getting organic heat in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

