"That's anywhere from 500 to a 1000 bucks" - Former WWE writer believes 40-year-old star far outshines Judgment Day member (Exclusive)

The Judgment Day is the dominant faction on WWE RAW, but Vince Russo believes that Finn Balor is doing something wrong and hurting his image.

Rhea Ripley was drafted to the RAW brand, following which the other members of Judgment Day joined her on the second night of the draft. Together, the four-person faction has wreaked havoc on WWE for several months.

Finn Balor is the unsaid leader of the faction, but Vince Russo believes that he isn’t doing something right with his image. Instead, the veteran writer believes that his teammate Damian Priest is coming across as a bigger star.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion on RAW, Russo talked about how Priest has been growing on him week after week. He added that The Archer of Infamy looks and dresses like a true star.

"First of all, I have said the last couple of weeks. Damian Priest has really grown on me. He looks like a star, he dresses like a star," he said.

On the other hand, Vince blasted Finn Balor’s on-screen appearance. He said it looked like the Judgment Day leader was coming straight from the gym.

"With that being said, who is dressing Finn Balor? Like, what is he wearing, bro? You got Damian Priest, bro, that jacket Priest is wearing, bro, that's anywhere from 500 to a 1000 bucks, no doubt about it. Then you got Finn Balor just came from the gym," he added. [1:09:40 - 1:10:20]

The Judgment Day is doing well on the red brand as a faction. However, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been getting more spotlight than Balor and Priest in recent months. WWE will have to do something to keep all members on the same level to push the stable forward.

Judgment Day defeated LWO on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley teamed up with Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest to take on LWO (Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, and Rey Mysterio) on the second night of the draft. She assaulted the Hall of Famer during the contest to continue her push.

LWO has been suffering at the hands of Judgment Day for several weeks. Even though Rey Mysterio trusted Santos Escobar and his faction, they haven’t been able to deliver.

Zelina Vega will face The Eradicator for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Backlash. It will be a big test for Zelina, who is still trying to prove her worth as a singles competitor.

Do you think Finn Balor needs to work on his attire to come across as a bigger star in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

