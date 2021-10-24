"Thank you Tony Khan for believing in me" – Former WWE Star sends heartfelt message to AEW President

Veteran performer Dustin Rhodes recently sent out a heartwarming message to Tony Khan and Bryan Danielson.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Rhodes and Danielson battled it out in the first round of the World Title Tournament. Though The American Dragon expectedly came up on top, the former Goldust put up a memorable performance. It was arguably the best showing by Dustin since his iconic match with Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2019.

Taking to Twitter, the WWE Hall of Famer thanked Tony Khan for presenting him with the opportunity to compete on Dynamite. Rhodes also thanked Danielson, writing that he believes they tore the house down. Check out Dustin Rhodes' tweet below:

I believe we tore the house down brotha!! 🤘🏼💙#AEWDynamite Thank you @TonyKhan for believing in me and a huge thank you to the man @bryandanielson I believe we tore the house down brotha!! 🤘🏼💙 @AEW Thank you @TonyKhan for believing in me and a huge thank you to the man @bryandanielson

Danielson will now square off against Eddie Kingston in the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Tournament next week on Rampage. The winner would advance to the finals at next month's AEW Full Gear 2021.

Dustin Rhodes plans to hang up his wrestling boots from AEW in 2-3 years

The former Intercontinental Champion opened up about his retirement plans earlier this year. Rhodes stated that he intends to quit wrestling in 2-3 years, after which he would completely dedicate himself to teaching the art form.

TheRealSnowden @JESnowden I know it's late and most of you are doing whatever normal people do when I am thinking about pro wrestling. But we were live at #AEWDynamite tonight and Bryan Danielson vs Dustin Rhodes was so incredible... people were buying the Dustin nearfalls. That's how great they are. I know it's late and most of you are doing whatever normal people do when I am thinking about pro wrestling. But we were live at #AEWDynamite tonight and Bryan Danielson vs Dustin Rhodes was so incredible... people were buying the Dustin nearfalls. That's how great they are. https://t.co/oGCzJaOyRO

Apart from being an in-ring performer for AEW, Dustin is also a coach for the company, providing youngsters with valuable insights into the business. Plus, he's also the head trainer at Rhodes Wrestling Academy, where he helps the next generation of stars.

With so much on his plate, it's safe to say Dustin Rhodes is one of the busiest personas in wrestling today.

