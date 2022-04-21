"It was my honor to throw it down with you" - WWE legend sends a heartfelt message to AEW star CM Punk

Dustin Rhodes broke his silence following a tremendous match with CM Punk on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Natural and The Second City Saint performed in the night's opening contest after shaking hands and paying their respects. The two veteran performers exceeded fan expectations by putting up a wrestling clinic, which had the Pittsburgh crowd wildly cheering for both.

Despite coming inches closer to victory, especially when he hit the Crossroads followed by a Piledriver, Dustin lost after Punk covered him with a deep pin. Post-match, the two performers, embraced each other in a heartwarming moment.

Taking to Twitter, Dustin Rhodes thanked fans for their continued support. Furthermore, he also thanked CM Punk and added that every aspiring pro wrestler should watch the match between them on AEW Dynamite. In closing, Dustin wrote that he was honored to have shared a ring with Punk.

"Thank you all for your continued support. Don't think I could do it without you. Thank you @CMPunk for a match that every young aspiring pro wrestler should watch. It was my honor to throw down with you. #AEWDynamite."

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes Thank you all for your continued support. Don't think I could do it without you. Thank you @CMPunk for a match that every young aspiring pro wrestler should watch. It was my honor to throw down with you. #AEWDynamite Thank you all for your continued support. Don't think I could do it without you. Thank you @CMPunk for a match that every young aspiring pro wrestler should watch. It was my honor to throw down with you. #AEWDynamite

Check out the full results of this week's AEW Dynamite in the link here.

Hangman Page confronted CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

Following his match with Dustin Rhodes, when CM Punk walked back through the entrance ramp, AEW Champion Hangman Page's music hit. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy came out and had an intense staredown with Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar previously announced that he intends to challenge for the AEW World Championship soon. Now that Page has finished his business with Adam Cole, Tony Khan and Co have seemingly finally decided to go ahead with the dream rivalry between Hangman and Punk.

With Double or Nothing 2022 just around the corner, a match between Page and Punk for the AEW World Title could headline the pay-per-view.

What did you think of the match between Dustin Rhodes and Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava