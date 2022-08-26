"Shut the eff up"- Wrestling veteran lashes out at AEW stars for complaning about being unhappy in Tony Khan's promotion despite getting paid (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has bashed AEW stars for expressing discontent over their positions in Tony Khan's promotion.

Speculation of some performers being unhappy with their respective status isn't new to a pro-wrestling. All Elite Wrestling has been rife with this issue in recent weeks. With Triple H now leading the competitor's creative camp, rumors of a potential talent exodus from AEW to WWE have been surfacing lately.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell opined that performers should capitalize on the flow instead of citing status issues in Tony Khan's promotion:

"I was Tony Khan, I'd call a group meeting and say 'if you're not happy, just walk in and tell me and I'll just let you go'. If you're getting paid, sit back and take your money. I wouldn't be moaning because that's a good way to get your ass run off. I can see if you got signed and you weren't being used and not getting paid but these guys can make independent shots. So you see how much better off they're. They have a base with AEW. I don't care what they get paid," said Mantell. (From 13.12-14.42)

The wrestling veteran further advised AEW stars to make hay while the sun shines by scooping the indie scene:

"That's your base, now go make your independent shot. Sell your merchandise and shut the eff up. Ride it as long as this train is going to carry you because one day Tony Khan will wake up and say 'may be I made a mistake here and there'. That's when the ride ends and I don't think its going to end anytime soon," he added. (From 14.58-15.16)

Tony Khan spoke his mind about brewing discontent in the AEW locker room

Speculations of rising frustrations in the AEW locker room have been turning heads lately. Not long ago, Miro liked a comment on Twitter, suggesting that he was better off in WWE. Andrade El Idolo also liked a tweet claiming that he was booked better in WWE.

Appearing on Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez, Tony Khan addressed the rising smoke and advised performers to maximize their efforts:

"I can't get everybody on the show. If you're looking at a competitor (WWE) that has seven hours of television, people in that company are twice as likely to be on TV, if you look at it that way. It's very competitive for spots, but it also means people have to do the most to maximize the time they do get, whether it's on TV or streaming," said Tony.

Having led top sports organizations like the Fulham FC club and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tony Khan isn't new to large and complex companies. Many believe that the AEW boss will soon rectify the speculated backstage and locker room troubles.

