"I can't get everybody on the show" - Tony Khan finally breaks silence on rumors of some AEW stars being unhappy

Tony Khan has divulged his thoughts on rumors of some wrestlers feeling discontent in AEW.

Speculations of some stars being unhappy in AEW have been doing the rounds lately. In the past, wrestlers like Joey Janela and Alan Angels cited the exact reason behind parting ways with the promotion. Tony Khan's recent showdown with Jonathan Gresham has also added fuel to the fire.

Recent reports have suggested that Mr. Khan's backstage behavior has been unprofessional lately. It was claimed that his outbursts even caused prominent backstage personnel to contemplate quitting.

Appearing on Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez, Tony Khan shared his thoughts on rumored discontent in the AEW locker room, drawing TV-time comparisons with WWE:

"I can't get everybody on the show. It is challenging, when you have three hours of television. I get that, if you're looking at a competitor that has seven hours of television, people in that company are twice as likely to be on TV, if you look at it that way. It's very competitive for spots, but it also means people have to do the most to maximize the time they do get, whether it's on TV or streaming," said Mr. Khan. [H/T: Fightful]

Khan also spoke about the measures taken to improve communication between wrestlers and management:

"I recently did some promotions and added to the team. With a new group, hopefully, the communication is only going to get better because I can only be in so many places at one time and talk to so many people with such a big team. I think that'll help," He added.

There is just no way AEW can effectively book 120 wrestlers on their roster while still brining in outside names on TV.

There is just no way AEW can effectively book 120 wrestlers on their roster while still brining in outside names on TV.

Eventually, someone('s) will be upset with their spot. The grass always looks greener when you're unhappy.

Andrade El Idolo seemingly hinted at being under-utilized in Tony Khan's company

Since Vince McMahon's retirement, WWE has gone through a substantial management change. With Triple H now being the head of creative, fans have been wondering about a potential talent exodus from AEW to WWE.

Andrade El Idolo got the fans talking by responding to a rumor suggesting that he and Malakai Black were looking to depart from AEW. Here's how El Idolo responded when noted journalist Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful shot down the news and called it fake:

"Okay. How you know?" tweeted Andrade.

Tony Khan has done a commendable job by bringing AEW to new horizons since 2019. However, it's not easy to run promotions like AEW and ROH without facing some issues. It'll be interesting to see how the leader leads his roster in the future.

