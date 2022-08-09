Tony Khan reportedly begged top name not to quit AEW; unprofessional behavior cited

Tony Khan reportedly begged a top name backstage not to quit AEW after a series of outbursts.

Ringside News has reported that Tony Khan's backstage behavior has become an issue within AEW, pointing to the efforts that have been taken to lessen the promoter's workload for reference.

RSN further stated that they have a source with direct knowledge of the situation who claims that after a night of outbursts, a high-ranking backstage name told Tony Khan they were quitting the company.

Khan is said to have reacted in a quick manner to chase them down, promising to change his behavior. The report suggests that the promotions of Sonjay Dutt, Pat Buck and Tony Schiavone were a direct result of this alleged showdown.

It was earlier reported by the same publication that Tony Khan had been behaving very unprofessionally both in communication and over headsets to his commentary team.

The cited source within the report made comparisons between Khan, Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn, and alleges that Khan's behavior is worse than the latter two names mentioned.

Jonathan Gresham reportedly requested his release in a showdown with the AEW President

There was a conversation with Tony Khan, which involved some cussing as well.

Another reported showdown with the AEW boss came last month ahead of the Death Before Dishonor event. Former ROH champ Jonathan Gresham was said to have had a heated stand-off with Khan due to his creative direction, going as far as to request his release from Ring of Honor.

Gresham lost the world title in the show's opener to new signee Claudio Castagnoli. The match lasted just 15 minutes and Gresham was said to have been unhappy with the time allotted, as well as a perceived lack of direction with his title run.

Further reports stated that the former world champion had struggled to meet with Khan, only managing to secure a meeting on the day of the event.

What do you think? Is there any truth to the rumored backstage issues? Let us know in the comments section below.

