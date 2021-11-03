AEW Dynamite preview: Two former WWE Superstars collide, who will replace Jon Moxley in the world title eliminator tournament? (November 3, 2021)

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. There's immense hype heading into Full Gear, which is precisely ten days away.

With the entire match card for the event still unclear, AEW is likely to shed light on some of the big-money feuds planned for later this month. Ahead of tonight's episode, a few exciting matches have already been lined-up. Fans will also get to see a semi-final bout from the ongoing AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Without further ado, let's get down to see what AEW Dynamite has in store for us.

#3. Orange Cassidy vs. TBA (Semi-finals of AEW World title eliminator)

The highly-anticipated bout between Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy seems to be off the table for now. A few hours ago, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Mox will be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. As shocking as it may sound, fans have to accept that the former WWE superstar may no longer be competing any further in the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

The company hasn't made a replacement yet but may soon as tonight's episode approaches. At this point, Miro could be a perfect opponent for Orange Cassidy and a suitable replacement for Mox.

Not too long ago, the Bulgarian star expressed his frustration over the higher-ups when the company didn't include him in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. While this is pure speculation, the chances are that Cassidy may get a bye to advance directly into the finals.

#2. Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter (TBS Women's title eliminator)

Anna Jay will face Jamie Hayter in the first round of the TBS Women's Title Eliminator Tournament tonight. Given the high-stakes scenario of this match, both women will leave no stone unturned to put each other down.

The Dark Order member recently came up short against Dr. Britt Baker. That said, Jay will be eyeing vengeance, even if it comes at the expense of Hayter. With Rebel and Baker likely lurking around ringside, it will be an uphill task for the Queen Slayer to get the upper hand.

#1. Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

One of the most intriguing matches on this week's show will go down between Andrade El Idolo and Cody Rhodes. It will be the first singles meeting between two former WWE Superstars. Last week, Rhodes and Andrade had a brief altercation before Malakai Black appeared out of nowhere to launch an assault. However, PAC made the save to prevent further damage.

Given the ongoing storyline direction, fans can expect PAC and Black to make their presence felt during or after the Rhodes-Andrade match. It remains to be seen whether The American Nightmare will continue his winning momentum or will the Mexican star score a big upset tonight.

Edited by Abhinav Singh