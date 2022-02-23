AEW Dynamite Preview: Major face-to-face confrontation between top stars, big title match, tag team Battle Royale and more

Welcome to the AEW Dynamite preview. This Wednesday's show will air from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT. It'll be AEW's first-ever foray into the Connecticut market.

We've got big matches to look forward to and a major segment as well. The TBS Championship will be on the line as Jade Cargill will defend her championship and an unbeaten run in the company. A major Battle Royale will determine the #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships for the Revolution pay-per-view.

The last advertised match will see another huge tag team battle between two top teams in AEW. Without any delay, let's jump into the preview for Dynamite.

Malakai Black & Brody King will face The Death Triangle on AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black & Brody King are two of the most unique characters in AEW. The duo is part of House of Black, which is expected to recruit more members soon. Malakai Black and Pac have had a long-running feud which saw the former WWE star and NXT Champion blind Pac in one eye.

Pac will now team up with Penta El Zero Miedo to try and inflict their first loss on House of Black's AEW career. It won't be easy as Brody King & Malakai Black have been a formidable tag team for a long time.

Jade Cargill will defend the TBS Championship against The Bunny on Dynamite

Last week, Matt Hardy offered Jade Cargill a proposition to face The Bunny in what he dubbed as a big money-making match. Cargill made it clear anything that earns her a big paycheck, she's down for and promptly accepted the match.

This'll be Cargill's fourth title defense, having previously defeated AQA, Julia Hart, and Anna Jay. It's unlikely she'll lose to the AHFO member on Wednesday.

Tag Team Battle Royale

There'll be a tag team Battle Royale for a spot in the Triple Threat Match for the AEW Tag Team Championships at the Revolution pay-per-view. The second #1 contender will be determined at a later date in a Casino Battle Royale Match.

However, this Wednesday, there's a tag team Battle Royale to look forward to. It's anybody's guess as to who'll win this match. Several tag teams could stake their claim for deserving a title shot.

Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho will come face to face on Dynamite

The final segment advertised for Dynamite will see Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho come face to face. The two stars collided in a brawl last week at the end of The Inner Circle's match as Santana & Ortiz defeated Le Champion & Jake Hager.

Eddie Kingston accused Chris Jericho of holding back Santana & Ortiz in the past and named him as the sole reason for Proud N Powerful never winning the tag titles. Chris Jericho, upset about this, will confront Eddie Kingston on Wednesday in what promises to be a must-see segment.

