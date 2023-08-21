Edge to make surprising AEW debut at All In to confront 6-time WWE World Champion? Speculating major swerve

There has been heavy speculation that Edge's last match on his WWE contract was the beginning of his move to AEW. With this, what if the Rated-R Superstar debuted to confront a certain self-proclaimed champion at All In.

The star in question is former WWE Champion CM Punk. The AEW World Champion was booked for a match at the Wembley event against Samoa Joe for his self-proclaimed "Real World Championship". Following the conclusion of the match, the Rated-R Superstar could make his move on Punk.

Fans have noticed several "easter eggs" of sorts related to the Rated-R Superstar and AEW, and one was CM Punk's recent attire when he dressed as the "Golden Vampire". Many fans likened this attire to the attire of the Los Conquistadors, a jobber tag team that Edge and Christian dressed up as for some of their matches back in the past.

The former WWE Champion could choose CM Punk as his first target following his arrival on AEW. The pair have history in the ring in the past on several occasions, including Punk's successful cash in on Edge for the WWE World Heavyweight Champlionship in 2008. So, there is some familiarity between the duo. They could even feud for Punk's "Real" World Championship, should he be able to defend it against Samoa Joe.

Edge gives message to Sheamus following final match on SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently sent a message to the Celtic Warrior following their match to close out last week's episode of SmackDown. This was the Rated-R Superstar's supposed last match on the show, and his last for the remainder of his current contract.

He took to Instagram to create a post about how he felt after his match, and he was all praise for Sheamus, who he faced for the first and possibly last time. He also said it was an honor of getting to face him.

"Speaking of bringing it, @wwesheamus is a beast. As strange as this sounds it was pure joy in there. Just two buds beating the hell out of each other. I knew he was great. But I didn’t know how great. That dude is so insanely talented, spectacular at what he does, and just a damn hard worker. He is the epitome of work ethic. Can’t teach that. Thanks fella. It was an honor," he added.

Edge's career, moving forward, will be one big question mark, as it remains to be seen whether he'll simply leave the ring for good, or head to a different promotion and continue his career there.

