"It was an honor" - Edge sends message to 45-year-old superstar following WWE SmackDown

Edge has sent a message to a 45-year-old superstar following their epic encounter this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

The Rated-R Superstar celebrated 25 years in the company on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown. The veteran wrestled Sheamus one-on-one for the first time in his career and defeated The Celtic Warrior after hitting two Spears in front of his hometown crowd in Toronto. His wife, Beth Phoenix, and his family were in the front row to watch the match.

After his victory on WWE SmackDown, the 49-year-old took to Instagram today to send a message to his hometown.

"Full circle pints of Guiness. From Dublin to Toronto and 19 years in between. Back now after an amazing trip home to Toronto. What can I say? I’ll take that experience with me to the grave. Toronto you brought it," he wrote.

The Ultimate Opportunist then praised Sheamus and said that it was an honor to wrestle him on SmackDown.

"Speaking of bringing it, @wwesheamus is a beast. As strange as this sounds it was pure joy in there. Just two buds beating the hell out of each other. I knew he was great. But I didn’t know how great. That dude is so insanely talented, spectacular at what he does, and just a damn hard worker. He is the epitome of work ethic. Can’t teach that. Thanks fella. It was an honor," he added.

Edge included images from his match against Sheamus, and the two enjoying a pint in his Instagram post seen below.

Edge opens up about his WWE future

Edge recently admitted that his match against Sheamus was the final bout on his current WWE contract.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed his contract status on SPORTSNET's FAN Morning Show and shared that he is going to take some time to collect himself after the match. He noted that his contract is up at the end of September and he has a lot of decisions to make moving forward.

"I really want to collect myself after this, then take a big old deep breath and decide what that is. My contract is up at the end of September. This is my last contracted match, so I have a lot of decisions to make, but I can't do it now. I almost gotta see how Friday goes, in a weird way, and I know that's not a clear answer, but I don't have it yet."

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

It remains unknown if Edge has wrestled his final match, but many fans are already hoping to see him sign with AEW to reunite with Christian Cage. Only time will tell what the future holds for Edge in the wrestling business.

Do you think Edge will wrestle again in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

