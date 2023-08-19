Edge defeats 4-time world champion in what could've been his final WWE match

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Edge celebrated his 25th anniversary in WWE. He collided with Sheamus for the first time ever in the main event, which was the last match on his contract.

Last week on the blue brand, The Rated-R Superstar made a surprise appearance on the show and challenged The Celtic Warrior to a match in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario. The 4-time world champion accepted the challenge and the bout was made official.

The two stars put on a hard-hitting and entertaining match on SmacKDown this past Friday night. The WWE Hall of Famer's wife Beth Phoenix and children were at ringside for the match. Edge and Sheamus shook hands before they started tussling.

During the match, the former hit his opponent with a dropkick, a superplex and followed it up with the Edgecution, which got a two count. Sheamus hit an Avalanche White Noise and the Celtic Cross for a nearfall.

Later on, Edge clocked The Celtic Warrior with a clothesline and went for a Spear, but the latter hit him with a knee followed by a Brogue Kick for a nearfall. Edge hit a Spear out of nowhere and got another two-count.

He went for another Spear and pinned Sheamus to win the match. After the bout, the two stars embraced in the ring, and the show came to a close.

