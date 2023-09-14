Edge's rumored WWE departure could force Triple H to bring back former Intercontinental champion after 9 years 

There has been recent speculation that Edge could go to AEW, following a series of reports, and the fact that he has yet to sign a contract extension with WWE. If this becomes true, could WWE bring back a former superstar to counter this?

The former WWE Superstar in question would be CM Punk, who was released by AEW earlier this month. Punk has been linked to WWE, just as much as Edge has been linked to AEW. Neither of the promotions have made any official confirmations or teases yet, but the speculation has been very high.

This could be very similar to August 2021, when CM Punk made his AEW debut on Rampage, which would break the internet; and a day later at Summerslam that year, Brock Lesnar made his WWE return in over a year, coincidentally at the same time as the Second City Saint, which could be possibly WWE's response.

If the Edge were to make his AEW debut, WWE could play up CM Punk's WWE return after almost a decade to counter that.

Mercedes Moné references Edge in recent tweet

Coincidentally, following reports that the Rated-R Superstar had been removed from WWE's internal roster, former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) referenced the Hall of Famer in her recent tweet.

Moné tweeted the lyrics of Edge's iconic theme song, Metalingus by Alterbridge, accompanied with a very interesting choice of a GIF, which showed a man laughing and shaking his head.

Mercedes Moné is another star who has been linked with AEW on several occasions, and she was even present during the recent All In event at Wembley Stadium. She could be hinting at something AEW-related.

While it is definitely still unknown what the next move for the Rated-R Superstar could be, there is also a chance he could forego wrestling, and retire for good, but everyone will just have to wait and see.

Would you want to see this switch-up of sorts between AEW and WWE happen? Let us know in the comments section below.

